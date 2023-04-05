Saturday, April 8
• Lewisburg 15th Annual Chocolate Festival: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The festival benefits the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and is a collaboration among Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, Greenbrier Valley CVB, City of Lewisburg, City National Bank, and Greenbrier Valley Theatre. Children’s activities, live music, street performances, chocolate tastings, pastry chef demos and more. Fill your Easter baskets with chocolate from locations all over downtown. Tickets are $1 each and come in sets of five. Most tastings cost $1; some are $2. Tickets purchased online only at www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/LCF.
Sunday, April 9
• Tamarack Marketplace Easter Brunch Buffet and Egg Hunt: Buffet, face painting, children’s activity, Easter egg hunt and Easter Bunny. Seating times: noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Egg hunt 2 p.m. Tickets are $60 for adults 13 and up, $25 for children 12-5, free for children under 5 with a paying adult. 304-256-6800
Monday April 10, through Wednesday April 12
• New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Red Ash Bloomers: noon - 3 p.m. Explore early spring wildflowers along the New River on this leisurely hike with naturalists from the New River Gorge Chapter of WV Master Naturalist. Meet at the Southside Trailhead next to the Brooklyn primitive campground, one mile upstream from the Cunard River Access. 3 miles
Wednesday, April 12
• Nature Ranger Day Camp: Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Youth ages 9-12 will become Nature Rangers by attending this camp. Wildlife identification, survival skills, nature crafting, and appreciation. Preregistration is required with a program fee of $99 to cover lunches, supplies provided, and materials used for the three days of outdoor activities and discovery. Camp hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For registration and parent agreement, email Tammy.D.Cooper@wv.gov.
Friday, April 13
• Kids Craft Series Art Class: Crafty Clay Bird Nests, 6 p.m., Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road, Beckley, ages 6+. Join instructor Rebecca Iscaro for BAC’s newest initiative, Kids Craft Series for ages 6+, at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Ceramics, printmaking, painting, collage, and much more throughout this series. $30 per class, $45 for siblings, $100 pre-payment for 4 months, $135 pre-payment 4 months for siblings, 304-253-9226, www.beckleyartcenter.com
Friday, April 14, through
Sunday, April 16
• Girls Weekend Getaway: Twin Falls Resort State Park. This weekend offers yoga, movie night with all the candies and popcorn the big theaters offer, ghost stories, hikes, tie-dye, painting and more. Twin Falls Restaurant is open. Call Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000 or email twinfallssp@wv.gov.
Saturday, April 15
• Storyteller (A Live Experience): 7:30-10 p.m., Fayette Historic Theatre, 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville. A show about connection, community, and how we all have stories to tell. Storyteller creates an atmosphere of sharing, creativity, and togetherness. Through her words and songs, Alexander Nicole takes you on a journey through stories. Hear old favorites as well as brand-new songs. 1-800-847-4898, https://www.alexandernicolemusic.com/storyteller-live
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Wednesday, April 19
• Bookmobile: Concord Child Care, 11 a.m., North Tower, 1000 Vermillion St., Athens. 800-344-6679
Thursday, April 20
• Greenbrier’s Retail Collection Friends & Family Sale: Savings up to 80 percent off at clearance event for men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and more. Located in The Eisenhower Room.
Saturday, April 22
• Beckley’s Coffee & Tea Celebration: downtown Beckley{span class=”s1”},{/span} 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Beckley’s third Coffee & Tea Celebration hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops/vendors. Coffee and tea participants may offer samples in exchange for tickets during the event. Attendees purchase tickets for samples (5 for $5), and drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Food trucks, honey vendors, authors, and artists will attend as well. Music, activities, and maybe a car show. 304-256-1776
• Carnegie Hall Needle Felting Woolly Lambs Family Fun Class: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Bring a friend and create your own felted woolly lamb using locally sourced wool and custom accents. Only basic sewing skills needed. All materials provided. Instructor: Karen Leland, maximum class size: 12, $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers, ages: 12 and older, 304-645-7917, fax 304-645-5228, www.carnegiehallwv.org
• Monster Truck Challenge LIVE, 2-4 p.m., State Fair of WV, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg. This family-friendly event will feature a line-up of monster truck superstars along with a quad star challenge of top regional racers, a pro mini monster truck freestyle exhibition and more. Visit https://www.monstertruckchallenge.live/lewisburg-wv-2023 for ticket information. 304-645-1090
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.