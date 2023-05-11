Friday, May 12
• BookBugs Storytime, 11 a.m. - noon, Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton. In-person story time followed by a craft. 304-487-5045
Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14
• New River Gorge Festival, 4 p.m. Friday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday, ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Three days of adventure and music. New River Gorge Race and Rolling Rodeo, a film festival, river cleanup day, six live music acts and a vendor midway complete with an adventure zone for kids. Camping available. Get your ticket. https://aceraft.com/event/newrivergorgefestival/, 800-787-3982
Saturday, May 13
• Migration Celebration, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Little Beaver State Park, 1402 Grandview Road, Beaver. Join Three Rivers Avian Center for this free family-friendly event celebrating the return of our springtime birds and the West Virginia ecosystems they live in. Event includes hike, nature programs, birds of prey presentation and information. 304-763-2494, TRACWV.org on Facebook, https://wvstateparks.com/event/migration-celebration-little-beaver/
• An Evening of Bluegrass, 7 p.m. at Chuck Mathena Center, performing arts theater, 2 Stafford Drive, Princeton, with High Fidelity, Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive. Call 304-425-5128 for tickets or email heather@cmcwv.org
• Dina Hornbaker Live Music Fireside Jam, 7:30-10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. Free evening of live music. Dina’s passion for music and the environment drives her to educate and enlighten communities while creating music. Dina’s music is a reflection of her experiences with nature and cultures from around the world. 304-860-9121, info@outpostnrg.com
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day Brunch at Tamarack Marketplace, seatings at noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., One Tamarack Place Beckley. Enjoy a High Tea Brunch Buffet experience set in the Grand Ballroom. Arrangement of foods, drinks, and live entertainment. Reservations are required. Phone: 304-256-6843, www.tamarackwv.com
• Mother’s Day Buffet at The Resort at Glade Springs, noon or 2 p.m., 2400 Ritter Drive, Daniels. Have a free digital family portrait made. To make Mom feel extra special, each mother will also receive a flower and discount coupon for Spa Orange. Reservations are required. 304-763-2000, Email: info@gladesprings.com
Wednesday, May 17
• Creamery Station, 9:30 p.m., The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St., Charleston. On the scene for 10 years now, Creamery Station has truly found its greener pastures. They have begun to expand upon their jams and create live musical experiences full of harmony-rich roots-inspired songs that have stories to tell and deep jams that can bring you somewhere else entirely and back again. They have done venue shows with a bunch of huge acts such as Marshall Tucker Band, Twiddle, Ekoostik Hookah, Melvin Seals & JGB, Max Creek, John Kadlecik, etc., as well as done festivals from coast to coast and beyond the mainland U.S. with a list of who’s who bands on the jam scene. $3 cover. 304-345-3914. https://allevents.in/charleston/200024380070911
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Saturday, May 20
• Tamarack Culinary Demo Series, 10 a.m. - noon, Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Take your cooking up a notch with Tamarack Marketplace’s culinary demonstration series. Become a meat maven. Learn to talk chop with your local butcher as Chef Gustard teaches you different cuts of meat and how to cook them just right. 304-256-6843, https://www.tamarackwv.com
Wednesday, May 24
• Paint & Sip: Colorful NRG Bridge, 6-8 p.m., Bridge Brew Works, 335 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville. Paint and sip painting the colorful New River Gorge Bridge. Choose your colors to create your West Virginia masterpiece. $35 per person includes all materials and step-by-step instructions including paints, apron, easel and a 16x20-inch canvas. This class is beginner-friendly and for adults and kids 12+ and older. This is an outdoor event so please dress appropriately for weather. https://allevents.in/fayetteville/10000585818467807, 304-574-4600
– Compiled by Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.