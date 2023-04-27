Saturday, April 29
• Spring Photography Workshop at Three Rivers Avian Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Brooks Mountain Road, Brooks. Learn and practice the art of bird photography with instructor Steven Rotsch. Photographers of all skill levels will also be able to pick up technical tips during one-on-one sessions with the instructor. Sign up for full-day or half-day sessions. Call 681-264-1065, email swrkab@aol.com or log on to www.stevenrotsch.com for more workshop information and a downloadable registration form.
Monday, May 1
• Bookmobile at Lifeline Child Care, 12:45 p.m., 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton. 304-425-6522
Tuesday, May 2
• Hawks Nest History Revealed, 2-3 p.m., Hawks Nest State Park, Ansted. Join Park Superintendent Joe Baughman at Hawks Nest State Park main overlook. Enjoy a lively conversation about how Hawks Nest came to be and the rich history of the area, from the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Hawks Nest dam, and more. https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/spring-nature-fling.htm
Thursday, May 4
• After School Story Time, Craft Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Children 5-12. Participants will enjoy stories and a craft. Call to register. 304-325-3943.
Thursday, May 4, 11, 18
• Preschool Story Time, Craft Memorial Library, 10-10:30 a.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Call to register. 304-325-3943
Friday, May 5
• First Fridays after 5 in Lewisburg, 5-8 p.m., downtown Lewisburg. First Fridays after 5 takes place April-December in Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown staying open until at least 8 p.m. and many offering complimentary refreshments and entertainment. Cinco de Mayo will be the theme for First Fridays in May. Downtown Lewisburg, America’s Coolest Small Town, is just 1 mile south of Interstate 64 via exit 169. The town center is located at the intersection of Washington Street (Rt. 60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219). 304-645-4333, www.downtownlewisburg.com/
Saturday, May 6
• Encounter-Con, noon-7 p.m., Crossroads Mall, 2 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope. The area’s first sci-fi / fantasy-themed convention. 30+ vendors, actor meet and greets, and much more. For more information, keep up with the Encounter-Con Facebook page. Entry $10 per person. 304-255-6176, https://www.facebook.com/events/909260576895780/
• 27th Annual Derby Day, 4-8 p.m., Cecil H. Underwood building at WV State Fairgrounds. To help support efforts and expand facility and services “Derby Day Run for the Roses” fundraiser has happened over 20 years on the first Saturday in May at the WV State Fair Grounds. Every year an average of 500 participants and many local businesses support efforts to help Gateway fulfill its mission to provide employment, training, and services as well as maintain a thriving business in the community. For tickets, call 304-645-3165. Tickets: $40 in advance / $50 at the door. https://gatewayindustrieswv.org/news/derby-day-2023/
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Saturday, May 6
• Free Public Tour Day at Three Rivers Avian Center: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Three Rivers Avian Center on Brooks Mountain Road, Brooks. Take a free tour of the TRAC facility, meet live raptor ambassadors including hawks, owls, falcons, and a bald eagle, plus learn more about hawk migration from Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory team. Also tour the nearby gourmet maple syrup making facility and enjoy a free tasting of this delicious treat. Donations are welcome. The last tour starts at 4:30 pm. 304- 466-4683, www.tracwv.org
• Sunset to Full Flower Moon + Campfire: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, 104 Main Street, Glen Jean, WV. Meet at Grandview’s Shelter #1 parking area. Enjoy Grandview from sunset to moonrise. Enjoy a moderate hike to see the sunset at the Turkey Spur overlook, then walk back to the North Overlook to see the nearly full moon rise. Hang out around a campfire after the hike optional. 2 mile hike. 304-465-0508
• Ramp It Up Festival: 4 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill, WV. The fourth Annual Ramp Festival in the Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort celebrates a regional culinary delicacy and the coming of Spring in the West Virginia Mountains. Join us for a ramp focused dining experience including traditional ramp dishes and contemporary ramp explorations. Menu items to include Wood Fired Ramp & Potato Pizza, Ramp O’roni Rolls, Ramp Quiche, Ramp Meatloaf & more. Plus live music featuring Into The Fog & Andrew Adkins. Tickets & More Information @ http://www.aceraft.com/rampfestival
Sunday, May 7
• National Park Services Spring Fling Nature Festival: Spring Fling Foraging Hike with Mitchell Dech, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Wolf Creek Park between Fayetteville and Oak Hill, 335 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville, WV. West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains are a forager’s paradise. Spring is the perfect time to learn about the skills involved in foraging for wild food. Discover the delicacies that can be found in the woods. Roots, tubers, and shoots, greens, buds, and flowers are among the various plant structures that are available for harvesting. Follow a local legend the “Berry Man” Mitchell Dech as he leads our educational foraging hike. This event will be hands-on exploring to discover, discuss, and learn about edible plants in their habitats. Come prepared with comfortable shoes for moderate hiking 2miles. Call 304-574-1500 to register. https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/spring-nature-fling.htm
Friday, May 12
• BookBugs Storytime, 11 a.m. — 12:00 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV. It’s time for Storytime. Please join us at the library for an in-person story time followed by a craft. (304) 487-5045
Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, Sunday, May 14
• New River Gorge Festival: Friday, 4 p.m. – Sunday, 9:30 a.m.., ACE Adventure Resort, Whitewater Rafting West Virginia, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill, WV. Three days of Adventure and music galore. New River Gorge Race and Rolling Rodeo, a film festival, river clean up day, six live music acts and a vendor midway complete with an adventure zone for kids. Camping available. Get your ticket. https://aceraft.com/event/newrivergorgefestival/, 800-787-3982
Saturday, May 13
• Migration Celebration at Little Beaver State Park, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Little Beaver State Park, 1402 Grandview Road, Beaver. Join Three Rivers Avian Center for this free family friendly event celebrating the return of springtime birds and the West Virginia ecosystems they live in. 304-763-2494
• An Evening of Bluegrass, 7 p.m.,Chuck Mathena Center, performing arts theater,2 Stafford Drive, Princeton, with High Fidelity and the legendary Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive. High Fidelity consists of five outstanding musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition. Jeremy Stephes, Corrina Rose Logston, Kurt Stephenson, Vickie Vaughn and Daniel Amick. The Dukes of Drive consist of Terry Baucom, Will Clark, Clint Coker and Joe Hannabach. Call 304-425-5128 for tickets or email heather@cmcwv.org
• Dina Hornbaker Live Music Fireside Jam: 7:30-10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. Free evening of live music. Dina’s passion for music and the environment drives her to educate and enlighten communities while creating beautiful music. She is a West Virginia native and has been playing instruments since age three, including the banjo, guitar, bass foot pedal, tambourine, and harmonica. Dina’s music is a reflection of her experiences with nature and cultures from around the world. 304-860-9121, info@outpostnrg.com
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day Brunch at Tamarack Marketplace, seatings at 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., One Tamarack Place Beckley. Treat mom, or any special mother-figure in your life this Mother’s Day . Enjoy our scrumptious High Tea Brunch Buffet experience set in our Grand Ballroom. Let her relax and enjoy an arrangement of delicious foods, drinks, and live entertainment as you celebrate all the reasons that make her great. Reservations are required.Phone: 304-256-6843, www.tamarackwv.com
• Mother’s Day Buffet at The Resort at Glade Springs: noon or 2 p.m., 2400 Ritter Drive, Daniels. Bring mom and the whole family to enjoy the annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet, plus have a free digital family portrait made with her. To make mom feel extra special, each mother will also receive a flower and discount coupon for Spa Orange. Reservations are required. 304-763-2000, Email: info@gladesprings.com
Wednesday, May 17
• Creamery Station at The Empty Glass, 9:30 p.m., The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St., Charleston. On the scene for 10 years now, Creamery Station has truly found its greener pastures. They have begun to expand upon their jams and create live musical experiences full of harmony-rich roots-inspired songs that have stories to tell and deep jams that can bring you somewhere else entirely and back again. They have done venue shows with a bunch of huge acts such as Marshall Tucker Band, Twiddle, Ekoostik Hookah, Melvin Seals & JGB, Max Creek, John Kadlecik, etc., as well as done festivals from coast to coast and beyond the mainland U.S. with a list of who’s who bands on the jam scene. $3 cover. 304-345-3914. https://allevents.in/charleston/200024380070911
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.