Thursday, Feb. 2
• Hooked on Crochet, 2-3 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, Mary Louise Graham Assembly Room. Contact the library at 304-255-0511 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 3
• Tinker Tots, 11-11:30 a.m., The Clay Center, Discovery Museum, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, W.Va. BIG fun for your tiny tot. Your tots will have a blast during this special time designed just for them. All activities and supplies are included with admission to the Center. Each activity includes a story time, sensory activity, and hands-on take-home craft. 304-561-3570
Saturday, Feb. 4
• Saturday Crafternoon — Heart Sand Art, noon-1 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, upstairs tiled area. Call the library at 304-255-0511 for more information.
• Crocks of Burning Love Chili Cook-Off, 5-7 p.m., 458 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va. Valley Work Resource Center invites you to “bring the heat” and join in their first annual Crocks of Burning Love Chili Cook-Off event. $25 to register and showcase your smokin’ chili cookin’ skills. $7 to be an “all you can eat chili bowl taster.” For more information or to register, email tayler@valleyworkswv.org tayler@valleyworkswv.org or call 681-418-7079.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• William Shatner Live on Stage. Following a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” 7:30 — 10:30 p.m., The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, W.Va. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.” Tickets will be available starting at $35, and a limited number of VIP packages are available for an additional fee. For more information call the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or email boxoffice@theclaycenter.org.
Thursday, Feb. 9
• Winterplace Snowtubing: Sliding in Support of Active SWV, 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Winterplace Ski Resort. Join Active Southern West Virginia at Winterplace Ski Resort on Thursdays between Jan. 19 and Feb. 9 for some fun snowtubing that will support Active SWV’s free community programming. Reservations are highly encouraged, but tickets may be purchased upon arrival.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Cupid’s Bash: Kid’s Night Out Themed Events, Camp Glade. Kids will have a blast at Camp Glade on designated Saturdays and each night will have a fun theme and include dinner. $45 per child, $15 for each additional sibling. All reservations for Kid’s Night Out must be made no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the event. A 24-hour cancellation period applies. Call 304-763-2000 to make reservations.
• Ace Adventure Hike and Hot Cocoa, 2 p.m., Ace Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Join Community Captain Jenny to hike the trails at Ace Adventure Resort. Meet on the deck of The Lost Paddle. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver.
