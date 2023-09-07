Friday, Sept. 8, through
Saturday, Sept. 9
• Nicholas County Potato Festival, Main Street, Summersville, WV. The 53rd Nicholas County Potato Festival is Sept. 8-9 in downtown Summersville. Mark your calendars for a terrific weekend with live entertainment, potato auction, tractor show, fireworks, pet pageant, corn hole, food and craft vendors, potato idol contest, car show, parades, spud and sack race, 5K race, and more. 1-800-847-4898
Sept. 8, through Sept. 9
• The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville Street, Beckley, WV. Free with donations encouraged. Though the characters may be familiar, each of your favorite storybook fables is uproariously derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s quintessential children’s book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from “Chicken Little” to “The Gingerbread Man” gets a complete makeover. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to go around. 304 -763-7059, https://www.wvcollective.org/event/the-stinky-cheese-man-other-fairly-stupid-tales-09-09-2023-at-2pm/
Sept. 7, through Sept.10
• 20th Annual Culture Fest, Appalachian South Folklife Center, 820 Rocky Mount Road, Pipestem, WV. Featuring 4 days of music, art, dance, workshops, healing arts, children’s activities, artisan vendors, drum circles, community art, breathtaking scenery, camping and more on a magical mountaintop. $15 to $100, discounts for children. 304-320-8833. For complete schedule, visit https://www.folklifecenter.org/events
Sept. 8
• Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival. The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of fun activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival happening over the week of September 4–11. Friday: Leisure Lanes Bowling, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. One free game of bowling and shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, call for lane availability 304-253-7328. Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine, Funnybones Magic Show and balloons, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Inside the Youth Museum, check out the new exhibit Sound Sensation and a Planetarium Show. $5 admission for inside the Youth Museum and the Exhibition Mine Tour. The Stinky Cheese Man, a youth play, 7 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. Show presented by local youth. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
Sept. 9
• Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival. The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of fun activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival happening over the week of September 4–11. Saturday: Leisure Lanes Bowling, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. One free game of bowling and shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, call for lane availability 304-253-7328. Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Main and Fayette Streets, Federal Plaza/Shoemaker Square. Businesses, vendors, churches, and organizations will offer games, or giveaways, or sell products to families. Kids Fest Parade, 11 a.m. The Stinky Cheese Man, a youth play, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. Show presented by local youth. Hamster races , 3 p.m., Pet Supplies Plus. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
• An evening with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, 7:30 p.m. — 11 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville, WV. Get ready to immerse yourself in a mesmerizing live music experience. Join us as we proudly present “An evening with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country” — a band that will transport you to a whole new musical dimension. On top of an out of this world night of music, you will also find camping, lodging, food trucks, local brews, art vendors, massage by the minute and a choice of two rafting trips down the New River or Gauley River specifically planned to be with Cosmic fans from our partners at Adventure on the Gorge (AOTG) $15 ADV / $20 DOS, 304-860-9121
https://theoutpostatthenewrivergorge.ticketspice.com/an-evening-with-daniel-donatos-cosmic-country
• Wonders Oddities Expos/Tri State Exotic Animal Expo, noon-6 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV. This is a two day show. Come join us for a weekend of Animals And Oddities. Tri State Exotic Animal Expo,reptiles, spiders, fish, small mammals from quality breeders and the feeders and supplies to care for them. Wonders Oddities Expos, taxidermy,wet specimens, dark art, and much more offered by artists from all over. Tickets $10 at the door. Ages 12 and under free. https://allevents.in/beckley/wonders-oddities-expos-tri-state-exotic-animal-expo
Sept. 10
• Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival. The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of fun activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival happening over the week of September 4–11. Sunday: Pet Pageant for dogs and cats, 2 p.m., Youth Museum. A costume category for dogs and cats will be included. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
Sept. 11
• Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival. The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of fun activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival happening over the week of September 4–11. Monday: Parade of Lights at dusk. Emergency vehicles will ride along the route from Independence High School, along Robert C. Byrd Drive, circle downtown, and head to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road. For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
Sept. 14, through Sept. 17
• Rock and Rowdy, Burning Rock Off Road Park, 171 Burning Rock Drive, Sophia, WV. Four days of riding, camping, food trucks, off road vendors, and a concert featuring Afroman and many more. Join us for a full weekend of dry camping (RV, Travel Trailers, Tents). Bring your generators, load in on Thursday and hit the trails. Friday will have a treasure hunt, topped off on Saturday by a concert featuring Afroman, Kingery, DPK, Big Po & Who TF is Justin Time. Bathhouse, game room, restrooms and a store located right in the campground. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-and-rowdy-tickets-664435152427
• Dan Freeman – Fireside Jam, 7:30 p.m. — 10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville, WV. Free event. Dan Freeman, a local from Lewisburg, WV, can play a wide variety of songs for you. Such genres as reggae, blues, jazz, rock-n-roll, and more. You might think he sounds like Jerry Garcia himself when he covers though Grateful Dead tunes. Inspired by The Wood Brothers, Dan can sing their songs with so soul. 304-860-9121, https://outpostnrg.com/events/dan-freeman-september-16-2023
• Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series (free): noon-2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Enjoy free live music in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the red-peaked-roof building. Musician: Untrained Professionals. If it rains, the performance will still take place inside. 304-256-6843, https://visitwv.com/event/courtyard-concert-series/2023-07-08/
Sept. 23, through Sept. 24
• Lumberjack Fall Festival, Twin Falls Resort State Park, WV-97, Mullens, WV. Fall Festival at Twin Falls is great fun with live music and lumberjack competition. Hayrides, food and live music. A car show plus art and craft vendors, chainsaw artistry with carver on site, blacksmithing, the uniquely Twin Falls imagination train rides, and a bouncy house for the kiddos just to list a few. There are rumblings that ‘bikes’ will be part of the car show in 2023. It’s all free unless you purchase from a vendor.
1-800-847-4898, https://wvstateparks.com/event/fall-festival-twin-falls/
Sept. 29
• Family Night at Orchard Park Free Event, 5 p.m. — 9 p.m., 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard, WV. We will have family games, activities, music, food and lots of fun. This is a great event to bring the kids out to and enjoy some quality family time. Includes food, drinks, activities and access to the family friendly dance party from 8pm-9pm. We will also have a few local vendors setting up and tables set up with some local family resources.
https://allevents.in/org/sage-and-lila-company-llc/21647531
