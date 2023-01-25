Thursday, Jan. 26
• Hooked on Crochet, 2-3 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. Mary Louise Graham Assembly Room. Contact the library at 304-255-0511 for more information.
• Railyard Trivia: 90s Music – Name That Tune, 7:30 p.m., The RailYard, 530 Raleigh St., Bluefield. Join Matt Deal as he takes a trip down memory lane with 90s Music Name That Tune. Play for bragging rights and a $25 gift card.
Friday, Jan. 27
• The Town of Fayetteville’s Great Feast, 6 p.m., The Gaines Estate, 225 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville. Come dine under the shadows of enchanted candles and among your favorite wizards, both past and present. Join this bewitchingly fun, filling feast. The evening will begin with wizarding appetizers and cocktails served in the enchanted Gaines Estate house. A magical dinner will follow in The Great Hall pavilion beginning at 7 p.m. Dobra Zupas will serve a plated dinner. Ticket price includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and of course butterbeer. Reservations are required and must be made by Jan. 26.
Saturday, Jan. 28
• Blue Smoke Tasting with Robin Hildebrand, 11 a.m. - 1 pm., Gran Robbie’s, 119 E. Main St., Ansted. Robin Hildebrand is coming “full circle” by visiting Gran Robbie’s in the building where she spent countless hours nurturing and growing her amazing product line. She’ll be giving out samples, reintroducing her salsa, and renewing friendships.
• Tacos, Tequila and Team Trivia, 6 p.m., The Resort at Glade Springs, 255 Resort Drive, Daniels. An evening of family friendly team trivia! Grab your friends and come out for a fun filled evening of Tacos, Tequila and Team Trivia in the Bright Ballroom at the Inn. Each ticket includes unlimited taco bar, chips & salsa, two margaritas, dessert and team trivia. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the taco bar in Bright Foyer, team trivia starts at 7 p.m. Cash bar available 6 - 9 p.m. Taco bar available 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $45 per adult; $35 per adult with no margaritas. Childcare provided at an additional fee for Kid’s Night Out. To book and for more information, contact Camp Glade at campglade@gladesprings.com
• Dueling Pianos WV, 6 p.m., Historic Glen Ferris Inn, 9022 Midland Trail, Route 60, Glen Ferris. Come join Dueling Pianos WV. Watch as Rick, Clark, and Jes bring their unique blend of music and comedy. But you don’t just watch, you are part of the show because the audience decides what they play. Prepare to sing along, dance and some maybe even join them on stage. Tickets are $50 and includes an Italian Feast Buffet. Call the Inn at 304-632-1112 or visit eventbrite to purchase tickets.
• The Switch @ Traveler’s Roadhouse, 9 p.m., 492 Pinnacle Ave., Pineville. The Switch is returning to its favorite local bar this Saturday to rock the night away.
Sunday, Jan. 29
• Scout Ski Day at Winterplace, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Event by Tidwater Council, Boy Scouts of America - Winterplace Ski Resort, 100 Old Flat Top Mountain Rd., Ghent. Ski package ($80) includes: a full day lift ticket, ski rental equipment (boots, poles, skis), helmet, customized 90-minute group lesson (based on availability; must be minimum age eight for group lesson); meal voucher ($10 value). Add-ons and upgrades available. Lodging options in the area include, but are not limited to: Winterplace lodging: https://www.winterplace.com/lodging or contact The Summit Bechtel Reserve:, Braxton Rhodes at 540-910-0449 or braxton.rhodes@scouting.org for information.
– Gary Vaughan
