Thursday, March 2
• Dr. Seuss After School Storytime in celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oak Hill Public Library, 611 Main St., Oak Hill. Ages 3 and up. A special story time with Cat in the Hat. Books will be read, crafts will be made, and snacks will be munched on.
Friday, March 3
• Swinging with Elvis Dinner and a Show, 6 p.m., Hawks Nest State Park. Performer Lee Dean livens up an audience with music, a little comedy, and a whole lot of fun for all ages. His outstanding Elvis and maybe a little Sinatra pays tributes to both men. The 7 p.m. show will be in the conference room. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. in the park restaurant, Overlook at the Gorge. The overnight package includes dinner and show for two individuals and breakfast, all taxes, and gratuities. The overnight cost is $200. Dinner and show only for two individuals, $85, includes taxes and gratuities. The evening includes dancing, a selfie station for photo taking, and classic Elvis songs. Reservations are necessary and available by calling Hawks Nest State Park at 304-658-5212 ext. 0. For information about this event, Chloe.D.Willis@wv.gov.
• Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation, March 3-4, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, 500 Bland St., Bluefield WV 24701. “Dearly Departed” comedy directed by Karen Harvey. Tickets $35. Call 304-925-9000.
Saturday, March 4
• Vic Mignogna Meet & Greet, 11 a.m., Crossroads Mall, 5475 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mount Hope, hosted by RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles. Vic Mignogna is known for over 100 different series including “Star Trek,” “Dragon Ball,” “Full Medal,” “Digimon,” and “Naruto.” Product available for purchase that day to get signed. Autograph $40 each, photo $40 each, combo $60 each.
Tuesday, March 7
• Teen Game Night: UNO, 6 p.m., Oak Hill Public Library, 611 Main St., Oak Hill. Gather your friends, grab your family, and come to the library to test the strength of your relationships by battling one another in UNO.
Wednesday, March 8
• Love Hope Center for the Arts: Youth Paint Night, 5 to 7 p.m., 100 Rotan St., Fayetteville. For kids ages 7-11. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. Space is limited so register early. Parents are invited to stick around and enjoy the gallery or will need to fill out an emergency contact waiver before dropping off child so please arrive 15 minutes early. Acrylic paint will be used, so please dress child in clothing that may accidentally get paint on it. $30
Thursday, March 9
• Beckley Concert Association presents Judy Carmichael Duo, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley. Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride,” acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. 304-256-4646
Saturday, March 11
• Winterplace Spring Bash: 100 Old Flat Top Mt. Road, Ghent. Cardboard Sled Race, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Scavenger Hunt, Aurora Coffee & More Truck, Mister Crabs Boil Truck, George’s Food Truck. 304-787-3221
— By Angelia Williams
• Carnegie Hall Class and Workshops: Soap Making with Tommye Rafes, 10 a.m. to noon, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, WV 24901. Ages 18 and older. $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. This returning series of classes and workshops is designed to introduce new students to heritage traditions by providing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Would you like to learn how to make your own soap using the cold process (CP) soap making method? This class will give you information that you will need about oils, butters, fragrances, and essential oils so that you can create your own soaps at home. The instructor will demonstrate how to make your own all-natural soap from scratch using natural ingredients, how to calculate how much soap is needed to fill a mold, and how to create your own recipes. Each student will go home with a beginner’s recipe for making soap and one bar of homemade soap. To register for classes, see class listings at www.carnegiehallwv.org or call the Hall at 304-645-7917.
Sunday, March 12
• Winterplace Spring Bash: 100 Old Flat Top Mt. Road, Ghent. Return of the Pond Skim, Scavenger Hunt, Aurora Coffee and More Truck, Mist Crabs Boil Truck, George’s Food Truck. 304-787-3221
