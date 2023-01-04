Thursday, Jan. 5
● WV Defensive Carry Course, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Beckley. Class will cover West Virginia laws on use of force and self-defense. Ages 14+ are welcome in the event.
Saturday, Jan. 7
● Women Empowered self-defense seminar, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Family Martial Arts/Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, 311 Beckley Plaza, Beckley. Women Empowered is the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu self-defense program just for women. This seminar will teach life-saving self-defense techniques to beginner students in a fun and safe setting. RSVP at www.fmawv.com.
● Food and wine pairing, 2 p.m., Daniel Vineyards, 200 Twin Oaks Road, Crab Orchard. The menu will consist of the following: traditional Caesar salad with garlic parm crostini (2020 Sauvignon Blanc); spicy cheese stuffed banana peppers (2020 Riesling); bacon wrapped meatloaf with whipped potatoes (2017 Norton), cranberry carrot cake (Red Raspberry Mulled Wine). Reservation times available are 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $45 per person, pre-paid reservations only. Please call 304-252-9750 to reserve your spot.
● Clash at the Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope, 6 p.m. Start the new year off with some hard-hitting pro wrestling action at the Crossroads Mall for a night you won’t forget. Show will be in the mall beside Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles. Tickets are $10 at the door.
● Disney Bingo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Hive Experience Boutique, 1442 E. Main St., Oak Hill.When you wish upon The Hive, you get to be a guest at first Disney themed Bingo; $5 for unlimited soft drinks; $12 for 2 glasses of wine. Bring ID. Up to $300 in cash prizes. Characters’ names will be called and you just fill in the spots like a normal game of bingo. You do not need to know anything about Disney or characters to join in the fun. Tickets are digital and are visible only to the event coordinator as a means of saving your spot.
● Mary Hott with the Carpenter Ants, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center at the state capital. Mary Hott and the Carpenter Ants will perform “Devil in the Hills.” This soulful Americana song cycle was inspired by recently discovered first-person accounts of life deep in West Virginia’s coalfields. For more information visit maryhott.com.
● Music Bingo, 8 p.m. at Gad Dam Brewing, 922 Broad St., Summersville.
Monday, Jan. 9
● Beekeeping 101, online class, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. by Appalachian Beekeeping Collective. This is a five-week class offered to train new beekeepers in the art and science of beekeeping. This class will cover the basics of getting started with beekeeping, keeping bees healthy throughout the year, and identifying common problems in a hive and finding solutions for them. An introduction to honey bee biology will also be given. Attendance at this class is mandatory for those interested in becoming partners in the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective. You can join the class online by Zoom or by phone. Visit Appalachian Beekeeping Collective’s Facebook page for more details.
– By Gary Vaughan
