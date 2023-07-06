Friday, July 7
• BookBugs Story Time, 11 a.m.-noon, Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton. It’s time for Storytime, ages 2 to kindergarten. In-person story time followed by a craft. 304-487-5045
• Fayetteville First Fridays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., downtown Fayetteville, the first Friday of each month through September. Court Street will be closed to host a makers’ market, vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy live music at stops throughout downtown Fayetteville with shops open for extended hours. This event will bring together both the local community and visitors to celebrate downtown Fayetteville. Be sure to check out Visit Fayetteville’s Facebook page for more details and schedules. 304-574-1500, https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv
Saturday, July 8
• Creative Art Projects Design a Tote by JCPenney Kid Zone, 11 a.m.-noon., Crossroads Mall, 105 Crossroads Mall, Mt. Hope. Pick up a free take-home craft activity at JCPenney. Only available for one hour. Kids get a free craft project, ID badge, a lanyard, collectors pins if they complete six projects/classes. All kids must be accompanied by a parent. Supplies are limited. 304-252-7300, https://www.activityhero.com/biz/jcpenney/free-creative-art-projects/1346496
• Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series (free): 12 p.m. — 2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Enjoy free live music in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the iconic red peaked roof building. July 8 – Randy Gilkey. Grab a bite to eat at the restaurant, shop around the retail space and Fine Art Gallery, and take in the sounds of Appalachia from talented West Virginia musicians. If it rains, the performance will still take place indoors. 304-256-6843, https://visitwv.com/event/courtyard-concert-series/2023-07-08/
• MMTA Reptile Exhibit with Andy McKee, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Meeks Mountain Trails, 3511 WV-34, Hurricane, WV. Registration ends July 7. Come join Andy McKee as he takes provides an immersive reptile exhibit where participants will learn all about reptiles and how to interact with them in nature.
McKee is the owner and executive director of The Reptile House and Rescue. This is an amazing and interactive learning experience that is great for all ages, so come out and spend a fun day where you just might actually learn something. The gathering will meet at the Big Red Barn at the Hurricane City Park. Then, participatns will walk back to the Meeks shelter where McKee has an assortment of fun and interaction planned. Donations are greatly appreciated. 304-757-7282
Please register for this event here:
https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/medicinalplantwalk
https://www.facebook.com/events/3917106635187964/
• Super Saturday Kindess Club Storytime and Challenge: 2 – 3 p.m., Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol Street, Charleston, W.Va. Enjoy a story about kindness and participate in a related activity. This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted. (304) 343-4646
• Trials on the Farm — Trials Competition & Pump Track Races, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 8263 Gatewood Rd, Fayetteville. Join the fun at the 2nd annual Arrowhead Bike Farm Trials and Tracks Competition. This will be a day filled with fun activities on bikes for the whole family. Throughout the day, there will be pump track races, games and challenges on bikes for all ages and skill levels and of course, a Trials Bike Competition featuring riders from all over the country. In the Trials competition there will be categories from Just for Fun to Advanced. Trials Competitors (Just for Fun to Advanced) $15, Pump Track Race $15, free entry for spectators.
(304) 900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com/
Sunday, July 9
• Chosen Road Bluegrass Gospel Band, 9:30 and 10:50 a.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church, 102 Knollwood Drive, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Chosen Road has carved a singular niche in the musical landscape with its world-class Appalachian instrumentation combined with a passion for sharing and living the Gospel. Comprised of founding member Jonathan Buckner, along with Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson and Josh Hicks, the group has been honing its craft since 2009, releasing six albums and performing at festivals, fairs, churches and theaters across the United States as well as overseas. (304) 776-3154, https://www.crosslanesbaptist.org/
• Dustin Lambert Concert, 7 p.m., Reamer Hill Church, 1078 Reamer Hill, Clendenin, W.Va. Dustin sang with his young sister for 12 years before becoming a soloist in 2016. His musical style is true to the mountains of WV. Country/ Bluegrass music and artists have been a huge influence in the creation of Dustin’s ministry where you’re sure to hear a rich and textured, country voice. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104021828-dustin-lambert-at-reamer-hill-church
Friday, July 14 – Saturday July 15
• Friends of Charity Auto Fair: 8 a.m. — 11 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Rd #105, Beaver.
The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is one of the state’s premier car shows and festivals. Held on the spacious grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley, West Virginia, the show features hundreds of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks from all decades. Additionally, arts and crafts vendors, local business representatives, and food vendors will be on-site for the two-day event. Saturday Night Concert features country music’s Davidson Brothers Band with Taylor Made.
General admission tickets at the gate are $5 per person for Friday and $12 per ticket on Saturday. Tickets for the Saturday concert are included in the cost of general admission to the auto fair for anyone who purchases a weekend or Saturday pass. Children ages 12 and under will get into the Auto Fair for free. Carnival ride tickets can be purchased during the event. For more information, visit https://www.wvautofair.com/auto-fair-411
For tickets, visit https://www.wvautofair.com/tickets
Friday, July 14
• Wings of Wonder-Birds of Prey, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Camp Creek State Park and Forest, 2390 County Highway 19/5, Camp Creek. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what birds say, such as “who cooks for me, who cooks for you all?” as well as meeting raptors. You may hear owls when camping at Camp Creek. This nature program is all about raptors native to West Virginia: hawks, eagles, falcons and owls. You’ll learn about the habitat, diet and behavior of each bird presented, the most common causes of injury to each species and the laws protecting these birds. No fee to attend, family-friendly event. 304-425-9481, https://wvstateparks.com/event/wings-of-wonder-birds-of-prey-camp-creek-state-park/
