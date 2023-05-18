Saturday, May 20
Tamarack Culinary Demo Series: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801. Take your cooking up a notch with Tamarack Marketplace’s culinary demonstration series. Become a meat maven. Learn to talk chop with your local butcher as Chef Gustard teaches you different cuts of meat and how to cook them just right. 304-256-6843, https://www.tamarackwv.com
Monday, May 22
● Ladies Monday Evening Group Ride: 5:30 p.m. — 8 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. A guided group ride on the Arrowhead trail system, and an opportunity for some GNO action. We offer $10 mountain bike rentals every Monday night for participants. 304- 900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com/
Wednesday, May 24
● Paint & Sip at Bridge Brew Works: Colorful NRG Bridge, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bridge Brew Works, 335 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville, WV. Come on out to Bridge Brew Works for a fun evening paint & sip painting the colorful New River Gorge Bridge. $35/person includes all materials and step-by-step instructions including paints, apron, easel & a 16x20 inch canvas. This class is beginner friendly and for adults and kids 12 and older. This is an outdoor event so please dress appropriately. https://allevents.in/fayetteville/10000585818467807, 304-574-4600
Saturday, May 27
● Dr. Bacon Memorial Day Weekend: 8 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill, WV. Celebrate the beginning of summertime with live music on the deck of The Lost Paddle. Dr. Bacon is hitting the stage this Memorial Day Weekend for a free show. Dr. Bacon is a 6 piece touring Appalachian Funk, Grass and Rock & Roll band. Blending incredibly diverse instrumentation with broad, deep musical influences, allows the band to perform a plethora of widely accessible, danceable music. Free show. 1-800-787-3982, https://aceraft.com/event/drbacon/
● Memorial Day Madness: 7 a.m., New River Gorge National Park, River Expeditions, 900 Broadway Ave, Oak Hill. This special package includes a single day of New River rafting Saturday or Sunday, plus BBQ cookout after rafting, 3 nights camping and lite breakfast daily. $150 Per Person, B.O.G.O. Bonus: Raft on Memorial Day Monday, May 29th, and buy one single day trip, get one free — $125. 304-574-2827, https://allevents.in/oak%20hill/200023869765439
● Alderson Strawberry Festival on the Bridge: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Alderson Bridge, Alderson, WV. Alderson is known for having the sweetest strawberry patch in the state. Festival includes, activities, live music, market on the bridge, fun at the farm, and more. A festival for the whole family to enjoy. 304-646-3784, https://allevents.in/alderson/200024177583821
Sunday, May 28
● 50 Years of Whitewater Rafting Celebration: 5:30 p.m. — 10 p.m., 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing, WV. A tie-dye station, food truck, and lots of drink options for everybody. From 7-10 p.m., Red Line will be playing on the Sunset Pavilion. 855-427-6359, https://fb.me/e/2RRBtBVrW, info@onthegorge.com
By Angelia Williams
