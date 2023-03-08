Thursday, March 9
• Beckley Concert Association presents Judy Carmichael Duo, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley. Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride,” acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. 304-256-4646
Saturday, March 11
• Winterplace Spring Bash, 100 Old Flat Top Mt. Road, Ghent. Cardboard Sled Race, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Scavenger Hunt, Aurora Coffee & More Truck, Mister Crabs Boil Truck, George’s Food Truck. 304-787-3221
• Carnegie Hall Class and Workshops, Soap Making with Tommye Rafes, 10 a.m. to noon, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va. Ages 18 and older. $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. This returning series of classes and workshops is designed to introduce new students to heritage traditions by providing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Learn how to make your own soap using the cold process soap making method. This class will give you information about oils, butters, fragrances, and essential oils so that you can create your own soaps at home. The instructor will demonstrate how to make your own all-natural soap from scratch using natural ingredients, how to calculate how much soap is needed to fill a mold, and how to create your own recipes. Each student will go home with a beginner’s recipe for making soap and one bar of homemade soap. To register for classes, see class listings at www.carnegiehallwv.org or call the Hall at 304-645-7917.
Sunday, March 12
• Winterplace Spring Bash, 100 Old Flat Top Mt. Road, Ghent. Return of the Pond Skim, Scavenger Hunt, Aurora Coffee and More Truck, Mist Crabs Boil Truck, George’s Food Truck. 304-787-3221
Friday, March 17-19
• St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Dining Specials, Hawks Nest State Park, 49 Hawks Nest Park Road, Ansted, W.Va. Visit for an overnight stay at the lodge or enjoy dining specials added for March 17-19 to the daily menu recognizing St. Patrick’s Day. There should be a wee bit of spring greening of trees and flora from the gorge view from the restaurant as you enjoy special menu items. 304-658-5212
Saturday, March 18
• Love Hope Center for the Arts, Jamie Lester Solo Exhibition, Reception 6-8 p.m., 100 Rotan St., Fayetteville, W.Va. New works in ceramics and steel.
Sunday, March 19
• Affrilachian: Selected Readings by Nikki Giovanni, 3 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Hamilton Auditorium, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, W.Va., presented by Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Historical Society as part of the Carnegie Hall Appalachian Heritage Lecture Series. Tickets are $20.
Friday, March 24
• Women’s Expo, 25th anniversary of the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia, 1-7 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Get free and discounted tickets at these local businesses: Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Auto Mall, City National Bank-Park Avenue only, Grand Home Furnishings, Leisure Lanes, Little General Stores–Nell Jean, Glen Daniel, Optimum, Pioneer Community Bank, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Southern Communications, The UPS Store, $5 at door without a ticket. breger@southernwvmedia.com, 304-252-7361
– compiled by Angelia Williams
Saturday, March 25
• Women’s Expo, 25th anniversary of the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Get free and discounted tickets at these local businesses: Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Auto Mall, City National Bank-Park Avenue only, Grand Home Furnishings, Leisure Lanes, Little General Stores–Nell Jean, Glen Daniels, Optimum, Pioneer Community Bank, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Southern Communications, The UPS Store, $5 at door without a ticket. breger@southernwvmedia.com, 304-252-7361.
• Beckley Area Foundation SLYP 5K: Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, 7-8 a.m., BAF’s Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists are hosting the HipHop Hooray 5k to raise money for the SLYP grant program, which helps local nonprofit organizations in Raleigh County. This run/walk event will take place at Woodrow Wilson High School, and under supervision, children can enjoy spring themed games and a fun run. The Hip Hop Hooray 5k is a run/walk put on by the Susan Landis Youth Philanthropy Program. Aside from the main event, under supervision, children can enjoy Spring themed games and a fun run. Tickets are on presale until March 24th, 2023, for $20 and on the day of the event, there will be in person registration for the same price starting at 7:00 a.m. The start time will be 8 a.m. on March 25th 2023. All of the proceeds go back into the SLYP program and to non-profit organizations within our community. Register by March 11th to guarantee a complimentary shirt and medallion! This Spring themed event will have a run/walk for the adult runners, while kids can enjoy the fun run and some games.
Wednesday, March 29:
{p class=”p1”}• Carnegie Hall Class and Workshops: Bird Watching Club, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, WV 24901, new for 2023, Wednesdays, March 29-April 19, $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers, ages: 10 and older. This workshop is designed to introduce methods for getting the most enjoyment from the wonderful world of birds. Over the course of four weeks participants will learn to see and identify birds in their natural environment. Topics will introduce basic skills such as using field guides and binoculars, birding by “ear,” habitats and feeding birds as well as more advanced subjects such as computer/smartphone resources and logging, reporting rare birds and bird photography. Classes will be a combination of indoor and outdoor experiences. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars and Peterson field guides are highly recommended. Loaners may be available. 304-645-7917
{p class=”p1”}– By Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.