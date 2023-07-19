Friday, July 21
• Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) Battle of the Bands Winner, 6:30 p.m., Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, at Schoenbaum Stage for Live on the Levee, presented by Moses Auto Group and hosted by the City of Charleston, a free concert series. 304-348-8000, http://www.liveontheleveecharleston.com
Saturday, July 22
• Into the Fog — Groove in the Gorge Music Series: 7:30-11 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. An evening of Into the Fog, food trucks, massage therapy and art vendors. Into The Fog is a four-piece band that brings together diverse musical backgrounds to create a blend of bluegrass and jam music. $10in and $13 DOS. 304-860-9121, https://outpostnrg.com/events/into-the-fog-groove-in-the-gorge-music-series
• Jonathan Foster music, 7:30-11:30 p.m., Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston. Acoustic songwriter on tour, bringing a roots blend of folk-Americana music as a recording and performing artist. He is known for his soulful vocals, acoustic guitar and harmonica, passionate delivery, and off-the-beaten-path introspective lyrics. 304-342-1461, https://www.jfmusic.net/tour
• Davisson Brothers Band performing at Loyal Order of Moose, 6 p.m., Beckley Moose Lodge 1606, 410 New River Drive, Beckley. An American country music group composed of brothers Chris Davisson (lead guitar, slide guitar) and Donnie Davisson (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Gerrod Bee (bass guitar, background vocals), and long-time friend Aaron Regester (drums). 304-254-0410, https://davissonbrothersband.com/davisson-brothers-band/
Thursday, July 27
• Fayette County Farmer’s Market, 2-6 p.m., Rick Rutledge Pavilion, beside DHHR on Virginia Street, Oak Hill. Locally grown and harvested products. 304-982-0666, fayettecofarmersmarket07@yahoo.com
• D&D 5th Edition, 5–7 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton. In-person 5th Edition Dungeons and Dragons gaming session. Teens and young adults are the target audience, but all ages are welcome. Please inquire at either circulation desk, call 304-487-5045, or email princetonlibrarywv@gmail.com for details.
• West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra playing favorites from the big band era. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. The concerts are over at 8 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Friday, July 28
• Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle Band, 6:30 p.m., free event. Live on the Levee, 700 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston. Part rowdy honkytonk, part old-time pioneers. 304-348-8000, https://www.pricehillhustle.com/
Saturday, July 29
• Jockey Back to School Bash, 4-6 p.m., Camp Appalachia, 167 Fletcher Road, Scott Depot. Community Bridge is partnering with Jockey International to host a Back to School Bash for Foster and Adoptive Families. Ages 5-14. If you are a foster or adoptive family with a child/children ages 5-14 and want to join the event for food, fun, swimming, games, free school supplies and more, register at https://www.facebook.com/events/783530760075909/ with the Google Docs link provided there. 304-757-1122
• Beckley Summer Car and Bike Show, free event, 4-8 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park and along downtown streets, Beckley. Live music, vendors, specialty trophies, games, and a costume contest will be included in the festivities. Enjoy Motown music by the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group at Jim Word Memorial Park from 5:45-7:30 p.m. Also, country musicians Alan Kinsler and Peyton Alexis will perform near the cardinals sculpture on the corner of Neville and Heber streets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Several food vendors have registered to set up and offer fair favorites. Plus, games and activities will be available at Jim Word Memorial Park. 304-256-1768, https://beckley.org/summer-car-and-bike-show-and-entertainment
• Carnegie Hall 40th anniversary celebration, 5 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. The open house, 5-7 p.m., will feature artist demonstrations, live music, history presentations, galleries, and more. The Church Street Block Party, 6-9 p.m., will feature live music by Irresistible Groove, food vendors, beer, wine, etc. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
• Summer Reading Finale Teen Lock-in, 5-9 p.m., 312 4th Ave., South Charleston. All teens who complete the Reading Rocket Summer Program are invited to attend a Library Lock-In from 5-9 p.m. Games (including roller-chair derby and hide and seek throughout the library) and make it out of an escape room before time runs out. In order to attend this event, your teen must: (1) be signed up for summer reading, (2) read at least five books, (3) turn in their reading log to SCPL staff no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and (4) return their signed lock-in permission slip. scplwv.org, 304-744-6561
Sunday, July 30
• Jay Humphreys Trio, 10:30 a.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 86 Sunliner Lane, Red House.
