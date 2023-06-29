Saturday, July 1
• WV Fairy Garden Festival & Flea Market, Sunset Berry Farm, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alderson. Fairy garden contest and costume contest. Fun pass is $10 per child and includes access to the enchanted forest/fairy garden for a family fun scavenger hunt, outdoor bounce pad (wear socks) and tractor-pulled bucking cow barrel train ride. 304-646-3784. Buy tickets at https://allevents.in/pence%20springs/200024177583519
• Lake Stephens Boat Parade, 9 p.m. View areas include from the water, overlook, dam and marina. 304-934-5323
• Family Fireworks Night, 9 p.m., Linda K. Epling Stadium, Beckley, hosted by Douglas and Linda K. Epling. Limited concessions, cash-only. No ATM. Coach-pitch game, 7:30 p.m. between WV Wolfpack, a local Beckley team, and Covered Bridge River Jaxx, another 8U travel team. Appalachian Bible College Choir will perform “The Star Spangled Banner.” Fireworks at about 9 p.m. Only guests entering the stadium for the evening’s events will be allowed to park on the parking lot. 304-252-7233, https://www.facebook.com/WVMiners
Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4
• Independence Day Celebration, New River Gorge National Park, 7 a.m. July 1 to 11:59 p.m. July 4, River Expeditions, Oak Hill. Package includes rafting on Lower New River Saturday or Sunday with lunch, barbecue cookout after rafting, three nights camping and light breakfast each morning. $165 per person, 800-463-9873, https://raftinginfo.com/events-specials/events/independence-day-celebration-fourth-of-july-weekend/
Sunday, July 2
• City of Beckley’s July Independence Fireworks Display, 9:30 p.m. by Starfire, near Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and Beckley Little League. https://www.facebook.com/beckleyconventioncenter/
Monday, July 3
• Lake Stephens Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Surveyor. A live DJ on the beach will play the radio broadcast from WJLS 99.5. Concession stand with vendors including Little Jimmie’s Italian Ice, Francie’s Sweets and Chick-fil-A, and merchandise vendors. Parking is free. Pyrotechnics provided by Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc.
Tuesday, July 4
• Alderson Car Show, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Old Greenbrier Baptist Church parking lot, Alderson. Current models, debuts, concept cars, out-of-production classics. Presented by Tahoe Farm Club. Contact Richard Morgan (304-646-4490) or Emily Alder (304-667-9285).
• West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. Followed by fireworks. https://events.charlestonwv.com/event/west_virginia_symphony_orchestra
• Princeton 4th of July Celebration, 4-10 p.m. Food trucks, outdoor games, contests, fireworks. Musical guests 7 Bridges, Victor Lawson, Best of Times, Warehouse 40. https://www.facebook.com/cityofprinceton; 304-487-5045 or 304-425-6425.
• Alderson Grand Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., Anderson Memorial Football Field. Admission i$5 per person. Children 6 and under are free. https://www.facebook.com/alderson4th
• Fayetteville’s 4th of July Heritage Festival, June 30- July 4, 3-10 p.m. For events and locations, visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/events/fayettevilles-heritage-festival-4th-of-july-celebration-2/; 304-574-1500, 1-888-574-1500
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
