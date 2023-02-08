Thursday, Feb. 9
• Winterplace Snowtubing: Sliding in Support of Active Southern West Virginia, 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Winterplace Ski Resort, to support Active SWV’s free community programming. Reservations are highly encouraged, but tickets may be purchased upon arrival.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Bowling Day in the USA event, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Pinheads Fun Center, 617 Jones Ave., Oak Hill. On Bowling Day in the USA. many bowling centers around the country will host events to bring new families, specifically kids, in to come try out bowling. Call 304-465-5500.
• Cupid’s Bash: Kid’s Night Out Themed Events, Camp Glade. At Camp Glade on designated Saturdays, each night will have a fun theme and include dinner. $45 per child, $15 for each additional sibling. All reservations for Kid’s Night Out must be made no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the event. A 24-hour cancellation period applies. Call 304-763-2000 to make reservations.
• Dobra Zupas Valentine’s Sunday Brunch, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Brunch usually sells out; reservations are highly recommended. Reservations taken by phone only. Call 304-253-9872.
• Ace Adventure Hike and Hot Cocoa, 2 p.m., Ace Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Join Community Captain Jenny to hike the trails at Ace Adventure Resort. Meet on the deck of The Lost Paddle. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver.
• Food trucks at Winterplace, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Winterplace Ski Resort, 100 Old Top Mountain Road, Ghent.
Thursday, Feb. 16
• Beckley Concert Association presents New York Bee Gees, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford. The New York Bee Gees tribute show is comprised of some of Long Island New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented players. The band includes present or former members of well-known, world-renowned acts. Call 304-256-4646.
Saturday, Feb. 18
• West Virginia Dance Company Concert, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E, Lewisburg, WV 24901. $17.50 - $22.50 including fees. 304-645-3838.
Thursday, Feb. 23
• Fayette County Beekeepers beekeeping classes, Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple Ave., Fayetteville. Running weekly for six consecutive Thursdays, ending on March 31. Classes are aimed at people who have never kept bees through beekeepers with one to two years’ experience. Classes will be taught by Rick Forren. Cost is $25, and registration will be on the first night of class. Payment may be made by cash or check, with checks made payable to the Fayette County Beekeepers Association.
– Angelia Williams
• Voices of Appalachia Play Festival, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E,, Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Saturday, Feb. 25
• Winter Blues Farmers Market, 1-5 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Drive, Charleston. This indoor event is in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to showcase the bounty that West Virginia can produce during winter months. During the four hours of operation, thousands of shoppers from the Kanawha Valley and beyond shop a diverse array of products – fresh vegetables, maple syrup, meats, soaps, salsa and more. This event is free to the public, includes live music, and has activities for children. Shoppers will have the chance to talk to vendors and find out how they grow, make or produce their goods. Many vendors will also be sampling their products. The Winter Blues Farmers Market has been proven successful with sales topping $69,000 in 2022. If you would like to become a vendor for this event, the application is available online at https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/winter-blues-farmers-market
- Angelia Williams
