Friday, Feb. 24
• Healthy Heart Fair: Free Health Screenings, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beckley ARH Medical Mall, 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley (next to Sam’s Club). ARH Cardiology Associates – Beckley – invites you to their Healthy Heart Fair. Register for free health screenings including EKG, lipid panels, vitals, stroke assessment, glucose check (courtesy of Best Ambulance Service). Please fast for best results. Walk-ins only. No appointment necessary.
Saturday, Feb. 25
• Pokemon Celebration, 2 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Pikachu is coming to visit Craft Memorial Library. Drop by to celebrate Pokémon Day early. Kids ages 5-16 can meet Pikachu and enjoy a scavenger hunt. Have Pokémon cards? All ages are invited to bring your own Pokémon deck to do battle. Don’t have cards but want to learn to play? A limited number of decks will be available for kids, 16 and under, who sign up first. Cameras welcome. Registration required. 304-325-3943.
• The Breakfast Club, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road, Beckley. The Breakfast Club brings two Active SWV programs together: Yoga and REFIT. Designed for all fitness levels, this is a wonderful introduction. Also enjoy healthy snacks and conversation. 304-253-9226
• Winterplace Ski Resort 40th anniversary, Saturday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb 26, 9 a.m., 100 Old Flat Top Mountain Road, Ghent. A weekend full of activities, contests and food. Food trucks, snowtubing costume contest, meet and greet with one of the founders of ski mountain, Jerry Lauffer, Happy Little Faces face painting, a visit with Elsa, Weathered Ground Tap Takeover, Yeti scavenger hunt, family race, Mason Dixon Boys chainsaw carvings, live music from Matt Mullins, mini big/big air contest. 1-800-607-snow
• Konnor Pack Solo Exhibition, Open Reception, 5 - 7 p.m., Love, Hope Center for the Arts, 100 Total St., Fayetteville.
• Winter Blues Farmers Market, 1 - 5 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Drive, Charleston. This indoor event is in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to showcase the bounty that West Virginia can produce during winter months. During the four hours of operation, thousands of shoppers from the Kanawha Valley and beyond shop a diverse array of products – fresh vegetables, maple syrup, meats, soaps, salsa and more. This event is free to the public, includes live music, and has activities for children. Shoppers can talk to vendors and find out how they grow, make or produce their goods. Many vendors will also be sampling their products. Winter Blues Farmers Market had sales topping $69,000 in 2022. The vendor application is available online at https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/winter-blues-farmers-market
• Voices of Appalachia Play Festival, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Sunday, Feb. 26
• Beckley Knitwits Tamarack meetup: 2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Look for the knitters near the dining area or, if nice weather, outside.
Monday, Feb. 27
• Craft Memorial Library Book Chat, 5:30 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Join the monthly BookChat! Books provided by the library. Questions will be shared to the BookChat Facebook Group so members can participate from home. Registration required. Call 304-325-3943.
— By Angelia Williams
