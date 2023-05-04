Friday, May 5
• First Fridays after 5 in Lewisburg: 5-8 p.m., downtown Lewisburg. First Fridays after 5 takes place April-December in Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown staying open until at least 8 p.m. and many offering complimentary refreshments and entertainment. Cinco de Mayo will be the theme for First Fridays in May. Downtown Lewisburg, America’s Coolest Small Town, is 1 mile south of Interstate 64 via Exit 169. The town center is located at the intersection of Washington Street (Rt. 60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219). 304-645-4333, www.downtownlewisburg.com/
Sunday, May 7
• National Park Service’s Spring Fling Nature Festival: Spring Fling Foraging Hike with Mitchell Dech, 9 a.m. to noon, Wolf Creek Park between Fayetteville and Oak Hill, 335 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville. West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains are a forager’s paradise. Spring is the perfect time to learn about the skills involved in foraging for wild food. Discover the delicacies that can be found in the woods. Roots, tubers, and shoots, greens, buds, and flowers are among the various plant structures that are available for harvesting. Follow the “Berry Man” Mitchell Dech as he leads the educational foraging hike. This event will be hands-on exploring to discover, discuss, and learn about edible plants in their habitats. Come prepared with comfortable shoes for moderate hiking 2 miles. Call 304-574-1500 to register. https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/spring-nature-fling.htm
Friday, May 12
• BookBugs Storytime: 11 a.m. - noon, Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton. In-person story time followed by a craft. 304-487-5045
Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14
• New River Gorge Festival: 4 p.m. Friday – 9:30 a.m. Sunday, ACE Adventure Resort, Whitewater Rafting West Virginia, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Three days of adventure and music. New River Gorge Race and Rolling Rodeo, a film festival, river cleanup day, six live music acts and a vendor midway complete with an adventure zone for kids. Camping available. Get your ticket. https://aceraft.com/event/newrivergorgefestival/, 800-787-3982
Saturday, May 13
• Migration Celebration at Little Beaver State Park: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Little Beaver State Park, 1402 Grandview Road, Beaver. Join Three Rivers Avian Center for this free family-friendly event celebrating the return of our springtime birds and the West Virginia ecosystems they live in. Event includes hike, nature programs, birds of prey presentation and information. 304-763-2494, TRACWV.org on Facebook, https://wvstateparks.com/event/migration-celebration-little-beaver/
• An Evening of Bluegrass: 7 p.m. at Chuck Mathena Center, performing arts theater, 2 Stafford Drive, Princeton, with High Fidelity, Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive. Call 304-425-5128 for tickets or email heather@cmcwv.org
• Dina Hornbaker Live Music Fireside Jam: 7:30-10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. Free evening of live music. Dina’s passion for music and the environment drives her to educate and enlighten communities while creating music. Dina’s music is a reflection of her experiences with nature and cultures from around the world. 304-860-9121, info@outpostnrg.com
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day Brunch at Tamarack Marketplace, seatings at noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., One Tamarack Place Beckley. Enjoy a High Tea Brunch Buffet experience set in the Grand Ballroom. Arrangement of foods, drinks, and live entertainment. Reservations are required. Phone: 304-256-6843, www.tamarackwv.com
• Mother’s Day Buffet at The Resort at Glade Springs: 12 p.m. or 2 p.m., 2400 Ritter Drive, Daniels, WV. Bring mom and the whole family to enjoy our annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet, plus have a free digital family portrait made with her. To make Mom feel extra special, each mother will also receive a flower and discount coupon for Spa Orange. Reservations are required. 304-763-2000, Email: info@gladesprings.com
Wednesday, May 17
• Creamery Station at The Empty Glass, 9:30 p.m., The Empty Glass, 410 Elizabeth St., Charleston. On the scene for 10 years now, Creamery Station has truly found its greener pastures. They have begun to expand upon their jams and create live musical experiences full of harmony-rich roots-inspired songs that have stories to tell and deep jams that can bring you somewhere else entirely and back again. They have done venue shows with a bunch of huge acts such as Marshall Tucker Band, Twiddle, Ekoostik Hookah, Melvin Seals & JGB, Max Creek, John Kadlecik, etc., as well as done festivals from coast to coast and beyond the mainland U.S. with a list of who’s who bands on the jam scene. $3 cover. 304-345-3914. https://allevents.in/charleston/200024380070911
