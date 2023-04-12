Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16
• Girls Weekend Getaway: Twin Falls Resort State Park. Yoga, movie night with all the candies and popcorn the big theaters offer, ghost stories, hikes, tie-dye, painting. Twin Falls Restaurant is open. Call the park at 304-294-4000 or email twinfallssp@wv.gov.
Friday, April 14, through Saturday, April 15
• 43rd Annual Toughman Contest: 7 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Tickets, $25 general admission, $30 reserved and $40 VIP (plus $3 per ticket service fee), 304-252-7361. For more information, call 800-296-3897. visit www.wvtoughman.com
• Storyteller (A Live Experience): 7:30-10 p.m., Fayette Historic Theatre, 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville. A show about connection, community, and how we all have stories to tell. An atmosphere of sharing, creativity, and togetherness. Alexander Nicole takes you on a journey through words and songs. Hear old favorites as well as brand-new songs. 1-800-847-4898, https://www.alexandernicolemusic.com/storyteller-live
Wednesday, April 19
• Bookmobile: Concord Child Care, 11 a.m., North Tower, 1000 Vermillion St., Athens. 800-344-6679
Thursday, April 20, through Friday, April 21
• Greenbrier’s Retail Collection Friends & Family Sale: 101 Main St. W., White Sulphur Springs. Savings up to 80 percent off at clearance event for men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and more. Located in The Eisenhower Room. 855-453-4858, https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/The-Greenbrier-s-Retail-Collection-Friends-Fam-(1).aspx
Saturday, April 22
• The Great Gorge Gear & Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Gaines Estate, 225 W. Maple St., Fayetteville. This annual event is a two-day community yard sale. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Friends of New River Gorge. To become a vendor, call 304-382-7509. Vendor fee: one day: $15, two days $25. https://visitwv.com/event/the-great-gorge-gear-yard-sale/2023-04-23/
• Beckley’s Coffee & Tea Celebration: downtown Beckley, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Beckley’s third Coffee & Tea Celebration hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops/vendors. Coffee and tea participants may offer samples in exchange for tickets during the event. Attendees purchase tickets for samples (five for $5), and drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Food trucks, honey vendors, authors, music, and artists. 304-256-1776
• Carnegie Hall Needle Felting Woolly Lambs Family Fun Class: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Bring a friend and create your own felted woolly lamb using locally sourced wool and custom accents. Only basic sewing skills needed. All materials provided. Instructor: Karen Leland, maximum class size: 12, $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers, ages: 12 and older, 304-645-7917, fax 304-645-5228, www.carnegiehallwv.org
• Monster Truck Challenge LIVE: 2-4 p.m., State Fair of WV, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg. This family-friendly event will feature a line-up of monster truck superstars along with a quad star challenge of top regional racers, a pro mini monster truck freestyle exhibition and more. Visit https://www.monstertruckchallenge.live/lewisburg-wv-2023 for ticket information. 304-645-1090
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Wednesday, April 26
• Daylight Art Classes at the Chuck Mathena Center: 10 a.m., Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton. Instructor: John Coffey. A class for beginners and the more experienced wanting to refresh their basic drawing skills. Students will focus on drawing and sketching techniques, materials, and methods of drawing. The class will focus on drawing and sketching simple sill life, landscapes, and people. Although different materials will be introduced, most of the class will focus on pencil and charcoal drawing. Students will need a 9’’x12’’ or 11’’x14’’ drawing pad. Two 2-hour classes, $50, box office: 304-425-5128, email: info@cmcwv.org
Saturday, April 29
• Spring Photography Workshop at Three Rivers Avian Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Brooks Mountain Road, Brooks. Learn and practice the art of bird photography with instructor Steven Rotsch. Photographers of all skill levels will also be able to pick up technical tips during one-on-one sessions with the instructor. Sign up for full-day or half-day sessions. Call Steve at 681-264-1065, email Steve at swrkab@aol.com or log on to www.stevenrotsch.com for more workshop information and a downloadable registration form.
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.