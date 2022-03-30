Friday, April 1
λ The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. Motones & Jerseys, featuring nine singers and a seven-piece band, sings and dances its way through more than 40 of the greatest songs of the 20th century. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
λ The Honey Dewdrops will be Carnegie Hall’s mainstage performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $17. To make reservations or for more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
λ 2022 Youth Art Exhibition, sponsored by the City of Beckley, will be at Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road, for young West Virginia artists from across the state. The exhibit is on display through Saturday. BAC is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
● Historic Fayette Theater will give its spring production, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” on April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 3 and 10. In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks will be required while inside the theater. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children 12 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at showtix4u.com or can be purchased at the box office on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
λ “Mountain Stage” will be at the Culture Center, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Joan Osborne, Abby Hamilton and more. For more information visitwww.mountainstage.org
λ The fifth annual West Virginia Gold Rush begins by providing the state’s anglers an opportunity to catch a golden rainbow trout as well as winning prizes. For more information, visit wvdnr.gav/goldrush
Wednesday, April 6
λ Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages 3 to 5 years old; 2-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts and parties among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
λ An Evening with David Sedaris will be at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Best-selling author, speaker, humorist and radio contributor David Sedaris will appear during this special engagement presented by the Lewisburg Literary Festival. For more information, visit www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com.
λ Concord University's Theatre Department will present the comedy “Play On!” It is the story of a disastrous attempt by an amateur theater company to present a play where nothing goes right. “Play On!” will be presented April 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. nightly in the H.C. Paul Theatre in the Alexander Fine Arts Building at Concord University. Tickets can be reserved by calling Tess Vaught at 304-384-5275.