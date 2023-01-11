Friday, Jan. 13
Botany Bingo – 5 p.m. at Botany Tropicals, 321 Third Ave., Hinton. Come join this fun-filled Botany After Dark event! Tons of great prizes to give away and tons of fun to be had! Everyone is a winner and will take home a prize. Prizes available to win include a Fire TV Stick, an Echo Dot, CDs, a guitar, a Pink Princess Philodendron, and much more! For more information call 304-308-4005.
Official launch party for After Swarm - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Weathered Ground Brewery, Cool Ridge. Celebrate the release of After Swarm, a collaboration between Weathered Ground Brewery and Channel 93.5 FM The Buzz.
Live music by Jay Milam – 7 to 10 p.m. at Gad Dam Brewing, 922 Broad St., Summersville – Join talented Beckley musician Jay Milam as he entertains the crowd at GDB.
Nerd Trivia Night – 7 to 9 p.m. at McDonald's in the Plaza Mall, 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley. Grab your best buddies and test your knowledge against other geeks to see who will be crowned the Nerd Trivia Champions! Five rounds of trivia, each containing different categories spanning through different genres including Disney, Marvel, DC, horror, video games, anime, and much more! $5 entry per contestant; all ages are welcome. You may form teams of as many members as you wish, or you can have a team of one person. Your team must sign in before 7 p.m. to participate. Prizes for the first place team. Get an additional five points if your entire team comes in costume/cosplay! All the money made from this event will be donated to Causeacon 2023 and BGX!
Live music with The Carpenter Ants – 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston. Join the fun as Taylor Books hosts The Carpenter Ants for some old style, rhythm and blues! This event is free of charge and open to the public
Saturday, Jan. 14
Ceramics workshop for ages 8 and older – 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Road, Beckley. This is a four-week class for students ages 8+. In this class, students will learn the basics of creating with clay. Techniques include pinching, slab-building, coiling and relief sculpting. This class is perfect for beginners, though students with some experience will enjoy the class also. All materials, glazing, and firing are provided. Instructor is Chris Boyd. Class dates are four Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21, 28, and Feb. 4.
Spider girl meet & greet – noon to 1 p.m. at The Hive Experience Boutique, 1442 E. Main St., Oak Hill. Come out for a chance to meet Spider Girl. This is a free event.
Roller Disco Skate Night – 7 to 10 p.m. at Skateland of Campbells Creek. Parents and grandparents, tell your kids and grandkids how you used to "Get Down On It" on skates with groups like Kool & The Gang and KC and the Sunshine Band at Skateland. Or how you used to "Bounce, Roll, Skate" with Vaugh Mason & Crew at Derick's in North Charleston. Still got the moves? Come on out and show them off as you roll and bounce around the skate floor from music from the disco years. Don't think you can skate anymore but still would like to bring your little ones? That is fine – no charge for non-skating parents who come to watch or help your little ones around the floor.
Sunday, Jan. 15
The Kingsmen in concert – 6 p.m. at Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 Main St. W., Ronceverte. Come and worship together and enjoy the word in song.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Rend Trail Hike – a 10 a.m. event by Active Southern WV and Get Active in the Park. Join Community Captain Pat for a hike on the wide and friendly Rend Trail, Oak Hill. The hike is approximately four miles. Hikes go at a leisurely pace and are led by Community Captains with an intro by a National Park Service ranger when available. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy closed-toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks/hiking poles for assistance and are encouraged to bring your own water and sunscreen. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wednesdays at The Gaines – 4 to 10 p.m. at The Gaines Estates, 225 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville - Every Wednesday at the historic Gaines Estate, experience live music by local musicians, handcrafted cocktails and delicious nibbles catered by Dobra Zupas. The bar and restaurant open at 4 p.m. and Happy Hour is from 4 - 6 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing evening in the fully-restored 1920s era mansion that is The Gaines Estate.
— By Gary Vaughan
