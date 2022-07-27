Friday, July 29-30
The 74th annual Williamsburg Community Fair features food, live music, a horseshoe tournament, outdoor games, a grand parade and more. www.williamsburgwv.com
Friday, July 29
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be Dance Day at 11:30, Mercer County COA dancers at 11:55, Raleigh County COA dancers at 12:20, Cindy’s Line Dancers at 12:45 with a Theater West Virginia (“Wizard of Oz” preview).
Greenbrier Historical Society will present an evening in the Star Hotel Tavern Room from 5 – 7 p.m. Live music by Allan Dale Sizemore as well as food and drinks. The museum will be open for visitors to explore. During their visit, guests can learn about the running of the Star Hotel & Tavern in the mid-1800s, history of the North House, Black history in Greenbrier County, and more.
Saturday, July 30
Beckley Events committee (with Shade Tree Car Club) will host the city’s annual Summer Car & Bike Show from 4-8 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park and along downtown streets. Live music, vendors, specialty trophies, games and a costume contest will be included in the festivities.
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 & 6
Lewisburg Literary Festival. This free two-day event includes writing workshops, music, outdoor art, children’s activities and appearances from author and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis, cartoonist Gary Trudeau and author and television producer Conor Knighton. www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com
Friday-Monday, Aug. 5-7
Totally Awesome ’80s Weekend will be held at River Expeditions, Oak Hill. Reservations are required for this weekend, which includes a whitewater rafting excursion, a barbecue cookout, two nights camping and breakfast and an awesome ’80s party. raftinginfo.com/totallyawesome80sweekend
Friday, Aug. 5
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through August weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be the blues and pop of Lady D.
Saturday, Aug. 6
The Inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for the scholarship and endowment fund, will be at the State Fair of West Virginia from 6 to 10 p.m. The event includes food and beverage, a live band and benefit auction. www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Oak Ridge Boys will be in concert at 4 p.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys are best known for hits such as “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “American Made.” www.chuckmathenacenter.org.
