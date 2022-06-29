Thursday, June 30
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will run today and Friday in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returns after more than a decade. The popular five-day event will include a mix of food, fireworks and fun. Events include a Craft Beer Festival, car and motorcycle shows, sternwheel races and performances by Martina McBride and Everclear. www.charlestonwv.gov
Friday, July 1
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. Alan Kinsler (Positive Country) will be featured.
Saturday, July 2
The City of Hinton and Hinton’s Hometown Christmas will host a festival at the Historic Freight Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where children can climb on, climb in and take photos around fire engines, roll-backs, an ATV, a school bus, a helicopter and even a race car. Face painting, bubbles, tattoos, carnival games, and other freebies will be included with the $5 admission. Photos can be taken with Smokey Bear and Bucky from the Whistlepigs and at a selfie station. A Wild Water Express festival wristband will earn a $3 discount off admission. All festival proceeds are going to Hinton’s Hometown Christmas for the purchase of new Christmas lights and hosting free events during the holiday season.
A ’70s and ’80s Evening will offer music by Quiet Enough at Jim Word Memorial Park from 6 to 8 p.m. The events committee is planning activities such as a costume contest, a trivia contest and a reserved parking area for vehicles from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. A couple of dance groups may also attend.
Monday, July 4
The City of Beckley will offer a Fourth of July fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. around the Beckley Little League and Convention Center area.
Thursday, July 7
The Pioneer Days Festival will take place Thursday through Sunday in Marlinton. The Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest and World-Class Jam will be a highlight on Saturday. Fiddle and banjo contests begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. At approximately 5 p.m., a free concert will kick off festivities.
Friday, Aug. 26
The Greenbrier Historical Society will host a weekend of community activities at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs this weekend to celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. This would have been her 104th birthday and is West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day. A one-act play about her life will be presented today and Saturday. Johnson’s daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore, will participate in a moderated discussion about life with their mother, and a book signing of Katherine Johnson’s memoir “My Remarkable Journey” will follow.