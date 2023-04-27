Dancing With the Stars 2023 kicked off Thursday night under the shimmer of white fabric, twinkly lights, and a sparkly disco ball.
In the packed ballroom of the Historic Black Knight, Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, introduced the 10th season of Dancing with the Stars and the six teams that will dance and fundraise their way to local fame.
The annual fundraiser is an important source of funding that provides United Way with around 30 percent of its annual budgeted funding.
“Everything from our fundraisers, like Dancing With The Stars, goes back to be reinvested in this community. Your dollars stay local when you support these dancers and it gets reinvested in programs here that support the residents of southern West Virginia,” Dacal told the crowd.
Pointing to the disco-ball-inspired trophies, Dacal noted that money raised by United Way through the event represents the dollars that are reinvested into, among other causes, baby needs pantries, food pantries, recovery programs, home-delivered meals for seniors, scholarships for kids in 4-H who may not be able to go otherwise and childhood literacy programs.
Before introducing this year’s cast, Dacal added, “When you think about Dancing with the Stars and how much fun it is, please know that it is a huge reinvestment in our community supporting your neighbors.”
Team One – choreographer to be announced
Mariah Harrison grew up in Fayetteville and her family-owned Whitewater Photography. After attending Mount View Christian School, Harrison attended Lee University in Tennessee and worked for a year with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Harrison has worked in the wedding and event industry for nine years and recently joined the team at the Summit Bechtel Reserve as their wedding and event specialist.
She believes her enthusiasm will be an advantage in this competition.
“I’m really excited,” said Harrison. "Excited to dance for the United Way and to represent Fayetteville and Fayette County, and I’m excited to do that with my partner.”
Her partner will be Lewis Rhinehart, who came to West Virginia and fell in love with its potential, its beauty, and its outdoor charm. He’s been in the New River Gorge area in the restaurant industry for several decades, most recently with the Secret Sandwich Society.
He is a proud supporter of southern West Virginia.
Rhinehart said, “Well, Mariah called me and worked a little bit of her magic. I am familiar with the event, and I am happy to be here and to help.”
Team Two – choreographer Jessica Broyles
Morgan Spolarich is the assistant prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County and a partner with a civil litigation law firm. After attending West Virginia University and Appalachian School of Law, she returned to Raleigh County and represents Raleigh and Wyoming counties at the West Virginia Young Lawyers Board.
She enjoys spending time with friends and family, being outdoors and traveling.
“I’m a little nervous, but excited mostly,” explained Spolarich.
When asked if she was going to bring in some Wyoming County support, she ensured, “Wyoming County runs deep in Raleigh County.”
Brent Osborne will be Spolarich’s partner. He is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and WVU.
Returning home after two years in South Carolina, he is the human resources executive director for Jan Care Ambulance. He spends most of his time at the Beckley football field house, with the Beckley boys’ basketball team, and relaxing on the golf course.
“The whole purpose of coming back home was to help in the community,” he shared. “So, that was the easy part, saying yes.”
Team Three – choreographer Tenley Adams
Jessica Farrish is best known for bringing the news to southern West Virginia, currently at 59News. She won multiple awards from the WV Press Association as a reporter for The Register-Herald.
Farrish is also a member of the Beckley Board of Realtors working with Property Elite. Her favorite title is Mom to her daughter, Gabriella.
Clint Blunt, a native of Coal City, will be Farrish’s partner.
Blunt spent formative years in Greenville, S.C., and spent a decade working in Charleston, S.C., assisting Trident United Way with HIV prevention.
Returning to his hometown in 2021, Blunt recently opened Vinyl Tracks, a vintage vinyl record shop in downtown Beckley, in March of this year.
Team Four – choreographer Jayden Kidd
Miranda Ullman is a graduate of Independence High School and the Academy of Careers and Technology. She carries a real estate license from the Spruce School of Real Estate.
She refers to her tribe, with her husband Glenn, as their own Brady Bunch. In her spare time, you can find her in the gym or hiking a trail with her children.
“I’m extremely nervous,” she told the crowd. “But I’m most excited about raising money, doing all the fundraisers, and getting in the community.”
Ullman will be joined by Jeremy Hall, who is providing leadership in hospitals in southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky as the regional CEO of ARH’s West Virginia operations. Hall began his career as an administrative fellow at Appalachian Regional Healthcare and progressed through a number of leadership roles over the years.
Jonathan Grose, president of the United Way board and co-master of ceremonies, chided Hall by saying, “JanCare is always hollering and pulling people together. You really got to pull it together, OK?”
Hall quickly responded, “We got a few people we can call on.”
Team Five – choreographer Brittney Fitzgerald
Amanda Stroupe is a native of McDowell County and relocated to Raleigh County in high school. She is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and WVU School of Pharmacy.
Serving the community as a pharmacist for over 18 years, she is the pharmacy manager at Sam’s and a preceptor for the University of Charleston and Marshall University.
She loves spending time with her daughter Kaylee hiking, kayaking, and traveling.
Stroupe hinted, “We have some things we are working on. I’m actually excited to step outside the pharmacy box and get out in the community.”
Her partner will be James Williams. He is a graduate of Mount Hope High School. His career began in the restaurant and hotel industry when he relocated to North Myrtle Beach in 2001. He worked in corporate-managed restaurants and returned to the mountains in 2012 to take over the family business, Corner Gas and Grill in Pax.
Williams loves golf, fishing, and traveling to the beaches of South Carolina. He takes pride in volunteering in the community.
Team Six – choreographer Lexi Clay
Cindy Fernald is also a native of Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Vanderbilt University, and the WVU College of Law.
Until she and her husband had their twin babies, Lauren and John, she worked as a litigation attorney in Charleston. Cindy then helped her husband open his medical practice.
An avid animal lover and community volunteer, she’s involved in many animal rescue organizations.
Cindy said, “Well, at our pediatrics practice, we see kids from all these counties that you help here. We give to charities all the time, but it’s nice to see our money stay local and help the people that we see every day that really need it.”
Cindy and her husband John Fernald will be the second-ever husband and wife team to hit the dance floors for United Way.
John is a native of North Carolina but settled in Roanoke, Va., after serving in Iraq in the First Calvary Division.
After he met Cindy in Roanoke, they settled in Beckley after he had been working as a pediatrician for 15 years. He also served as a clinical professor in pediatrics through WVU. John serves West Virginia as a scoutmaster, basketball coach and animal rescue.
Dacal noted that the Fernalds agreed quickly to participate on the condition they could dance together.
When asked what led John to his decision to participate, he said, “My wife Cindy has all the talent.”
• • •
Dacal noted that partner agencies are now creating their applications for 2024, which are due in May.
“We’ll determine in the fall whom we will partner with and whom we fund,” said Dacal. “So, these events are incredibly important to that process.”
She added, “The community is wildly important. It comes full circle with the community supporting United Way and then us reinvesting back into the community to support the residents of southern West Virginia.”
Having fresh teams each year allows United Way to pull from different demographics and areas of the region.
“When folks support the teams at their fundraising events in the summer, it really is a full circle moment when we see those funds reinvested and support the very community where they were raised,” added Dacal.
