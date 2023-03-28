Local crafters and their creations will be featured at a Vendors Fair on Saturday at the Beckley Woman's Club.
The fair is free to attend and open from noon until 4 p.m. at the Woman's Club clubhouse, 202 Park Ave., Beckley, beside Bobby Pruett Stadium.
According to Club President Cindy Worley, a variety of arts and crafts will be featured.
"We have jewelry, crocheted items, paintings, tumblers, tote bags, tarts, paper crafts, and art," she said in a press release.
Worley said she was surprised and delighted by how quickly local crafters signed up.
“We are always happy to support local artists and offer them a very nice place to sell their wares," she said.
Worley said the Woman’s Club charges very little for a space at the event.
“The Woman’s Club has always supported the arts, and we enjoy having crafters show off their creations in our clubhouse,” Worley said.
Hot dogs will also be for sale Saturday. All proceeds from sale of the hot dogs will go to Amelia Butler, a 5-year-old Beckley girl diagnosed with Prader-willi syndrome when she was born. Her family has extreme medical expenses, having to travel extensively to find help for their daughter.
Money raised by the Woman's Club at such events goes back into the community, Worley noted.
"The Woman’s Club was born of a desire to serve the community, and we do so throughout the year. Events such as this are how we raise funds," she explained.
For more information, contact Worley at 304-228-1852.
