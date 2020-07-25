Local churches adapting to Covid restrictions

Vacation Bible School — a week of Bible stories, crafts, games and snacks — is an annual summertime tradition in southern West Virginia. Many churches provide VBS to children and teenagers as a way of fulfilling Christ's Great Commission — that is, to take the gospel message to the world.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Covid-19 had infected churchgoers in Grant, Logan and Wood counties. The announcement came several days after the governor had reported outbreaks of the potentially deadly virus at churches in Raleigh, Boone, Kanawha and Taylor counties.
Both Justice and West Virginia Public Health Office Dr. Ayne Amjad are asking churches to take strict measures in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in their congregations.
Many area churches, like United Methodist Temple (UMT), are meeting the call with strict requirements for masks, enhanced social distancing and — in some churches, like UMT — a move back to online services only.
"It's a two-edged sword," UMT Pastor Steve Hamrick said Friday. "It's highlighted the online worship experience for some folks that are nervous about going to a church building or that had a bad experience at a church.
"We're getting people from all over the country (online)," he said. "So that kind of opened up one avenue, where you could share the gospel experiences with people who have been averse or maybe they're just wondering about all of this, because they start asking about eternal things, 'Where's God in all this?'
"It has forced us to be a little more creative, and using technology we should've been anyway," reported Hamrick. "That's the way everybody's moving, but it just kind of really accelerated, to get us to do things online."
UMT is offering Vacation Bible School (VBS) online this summer, Aug. 3-7. Hamrick said kids will register (preferably by Monday, July 27) and church members will deliver a bag of supplies to each home. Church volunteers will post VBS lessons on Facebook Live.
To the surprise of many church leaders, online VBS has sparked a major interest from kids and parents. Church members were delighted when a nearby apartment complex manager asked for 110 bags for the families in the complex.
"We called them," said Hamrick. "They said, great, they wanted 110 bags.
"We're taking them all the supplies, and they'll get hooked up on FB Live,'" he added. "They can do that, with their parents, at home, any time they want."
Downsides to online-only
From March until June, UMT had offered Facebook Live services only. In mid-June, the large congregation had started to meet in the church sanctuary, with strict social distancing guidelines in place — sanitizing the church, seating in every other row, three seats apart, and members wearing mandatory masks.
"We did it well," he said. "Everybody paid attention to the rules and the guidelines."
But the recent trend of Covid-19 infecting church congregations has led UMT ministers to cancel in-person services and to focus on the online sermons.
"As the cases have increased, and with the governor's announcement, our team decided we should go to online again and not worship in person," explained Hamrick.
He said that there are downsides to online-only meetings. Some church volunteers are not staying as involved in their ministries. For those who have lost someone or who may struggle with feeling lonely, the lack of gathering may lead to a sense of isolation.
"We've had a few deaths in the church," he said. "Some had a graveside service.
"I was at one that had five family members there, and me," said the pastor. "You can't have that personal touch, the hug and being with people and trying to share a meal with them.
"That's been really challenging."
He said that a strict protocol is followed for those who enter the church offices for business.
"Anybody that comes in (to the church offices), we ask them if they've been out of the local area in the last 14 days, if they've been exposed to anybody they know of that's tested positive, if they've had a cough or sore throat," said Hamrick. "We ask them those questions and check their temperature."
Beckley Praise Church on Elm Street has also reverted to Facebook Live sermons, after several weeks of meeting in person. At least seven church members, including Pastor Paul Chapman, his wife Cecilia Chapman, and an adult family member, were recently infected with the virus.
Two family members of a congregant were later infected, too.
"I have no idea where I could have picked it up, other than when I went to Morgantown overnight for a doctor's appointment, or from work," the pastor said on July 17.
The Chapmans shared their story publicly on July 17 in order to encourage others to wear masks and to practice social distancing — all things that Pastor Chapman said Beckley Praise Church members were doing when some of their church members tested positive for the virus, anyway, over a 12-day period that started July 5.
Chapman had reverted to Facebook Live sermons after July 5 services, before he had learned that any member had tested positive for Covid-19.
He said church leaders made the decision in response to Justice's announcement that there was an increase of Covid-19 cases in Raleigh County. The move to Facebook Live likely prevented the virus from infecting additional congregants.
Chapman, who was not hospitalized, reported Friday that he is recovering from the virus, which he described as "the flu times five."
"We will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and (Raleigh County) Health Department guidelines, as we were already following," Chapman stated. "We will be going back to Facebook Live for only a few months."
The couples' illness showed that Christians may still offer support to one another during the pandemic. Chapman said friends called on the telephone to pray, followed Facebook for prayer request updates and delivered food to the front door.
Strict guidelines
Other churches, like Calvary Assemblies of God in Beckley, have opted to host services in the sanctuary but to do so with very strict guidelines.
Calvary Pastor John Jordan said Friday that the church sanctuary accommodates 1,200 worshippers.
Prior to Covid-19, Jordan said, around 275 members usually attended services. Since then, around 150 have attended. The large space allows for adequate social distancing, he observed.
Congregants are required to enter the church with masks and to wear a mask when walking in a common area.
"We require everybody to wear masks until they have gotten to their seated area, which is socially distant," he reported. "Once they get to that location, as long as they stay in that location, they're permitted to remove their masks.
"But if they leave that area or that seat for any reason, then they've got to put their mask back on.
"I'm not just saying it because it's my church, but we've been very, very blessed and very thankful that our people have really cooperated with it," the pastor said. "I feel like that, as long as our people are cooperating and keeping their masks on until they get to their socially distanced area, I don't anticipate that being a challenge or us making any changes, at this time.
"I can say that that's something that we, as leadership of the church, are evaluating every week," he added. "So we're not opposed to making changes, and if we need to go back to how we were doing services before we started having them in person, if we have to go back to an online service, we're certainly willing to do that and whatever we need to do, to provide a safe environment."
Hamrick encouraged those who feel isolated or need spiritual encouragement to call UMT at 304-929-3436 and to request to talk to him. He said he is willing to talk and to meet with someone in an outdoor setting.
Those who need immediate help may call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.