Friday, Oct. 22
Mt. Hope Community Center, 514 Main St., Mt. Hope; “Unashamed” Praise and Worship Service; 7 p.m. today and tomorrow; a multi-church praise and worship service, with testimonies, songs of praise and drama presentation.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle, concert featuring The Tribute Quartet; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road, White Oak; Trunk or Treat; 6 to 8 p.m.; for more information call 304-575-3617.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner with the works, 2 hot dogs with the works; for order, delivery or more information call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Beckley Church of God, 2213 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Jubilee! Camp Meeting; today through Oct. 30; speaker, Bishop George Moxley; special singing nightly; services at 7 p.m. nightly.
Friday, Oct. 29
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1 Patrick St., Oak Hill; two-day conference; Friday and Saturday; speaker, Evangelist Randy Lewis; 7 p.m. both nights.