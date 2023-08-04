“The Worst Girl Gang Ever” by Bex Gunn and Laura Buckingham describes itself as “a practical handbook for navigating the frightening darkness that is miscarriage.” Brought together by baby loss, they are co-hosts of a successful podcast called “The Worst Girl Gang Ever.”
Their goal is to end the silence and shame surrounding pregnancy loss. This book contains stories and advice from couples and women who have also suffered pregnancy loss so that others know they are not experiencing this alone.
By sharing guidance and tips from experts in the fields of grief, mindfulness, psychiatry and relationships, they aim to empower, support and equip readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate through pregnancy loss.
This book can be found at our Beckley branch and through the library’s e-reading services.
