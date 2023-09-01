“The Watchmaker’s Daughter” is “the true story of World War II heroine Corrie ten Boom.” Corrie lived in Haarlem with her family and had recently celebrated the 100-year anniversary of their family’s watch shop when the Nazis occupied the Netherlands in 1940. Corrie and her family were devout Christians who could not stand by and watch their friends and neighbors disappear from their homes. They joined the Dutch resistance and hid Jews and refugees in a secret room in their home.
In 1944, the ten Booms were arrested, interrogated, beaten and faced possible execution. However, Corrie and her sister Betsie were sent to the infamous Ravensbruck camp. In spite of the atrocities surrounding her, Corrie provided comfort and hope to the prisoners, finding peace in her faith. By the end of the war, she had lost her father and sister.
Again turning to her faith, Corrie embraced forgiveness and provided free housing to survivors of war, those damaged physically and emotionally. Never bitter about her experiences, she spent her life traveling the world to share her story of faith, hope and love. “The Watchmaker’s Daughter” is an incredible insight to the life lived with humbleness, grace and courage.
This book is available at our Beckley branch and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.