Lockbridge Pottery is where clay and ceramic pieces, which are individually hand crafted and meant for show or utility and usually do well at both, often emerge from one of several kilns with a song and always where the story of each piece begins.
Jeff and Donna Diehl will be hosting a show this Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their studio and farm about halfway between Beckley and Lewisburg, not far off of Interstate 64 at the Green Sulphur Springs exit. Jeff has built signs in the shape of teapots to help guide the way to the complex in the rural recesses of Summers County in Lockbridge, an unincorporated community located south of Meadow Bridge along the narrowest of blacktop roads.
A master potter, Jeff has been working with clay for nearly 50 years. He has had his work shown in the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., in the Cultural Center Museum in Charleston and in South Korea for an exhibition of contemporary Buncheong style – a coating technique borrowed from the 15th century Koreans.
The graduate of Berea College in Kentucky who attended Woodrow Wilson High School has received training all around the world but chose to set up shop in 1980 in what had been an old schoolhouse. He and Donna have been hosting shows at their farm for 24 years while developing a clientele by exhibiting their work up and down the East Coast.
Q: So, first, give me the run-down on how long you’ve been at this pottery thing you do, how long you and Donna have been out at the farm.
A: I started making pots when I was 16. I had previously made small pots at my grandfather’s pottery when I was a child, but my training began at Berea College in Kentucky in 1974. I also spent a year in Germany as an apprentice before coming to Lockbridge. Donna and I got married and moved to Lockbridge in 1980.
Q: You’ve stopped taking your shows out to various local venues and do them entirely at your studio. How is that working out? Is the vibe different?
A: We did craft shows up and down the east coast for decades. Now we are fortunate enough to have our customers come to the pottery. I believe our customers have a better understanding of how and have an understanding of the historical tradition that I’m working in after being at the studio. The pots come with a story when they come to the pottery. The local interest we have received over four decades is unbelievable. I am thankful every day for that support.
Q: Do you put together a list of products that you must have for each and every show, so many coffee cups, so many mugs, so many platters or bird feeders? How do you go about creating inventory for a show?
A: Making pottery is extremely satisfying. I make a very broad range of work and most days when I go to the studio, I make what I feel like making. I usually work in a series so the ideas and forms can develop. I also make custom orders for dinnerware and other specific pots that my customers request. On the days when I make the orders I know how many plates or bowls I need to start to fill the order. I do have a mental list of pots that I know customers will count on me having so I try to have those available at each show. All of my clays and materials are constantly changing so the pots and glazes are always changing too. This keeps my work interesting and challenging.
Q: What are your best selling pieces?
A: The pieces that sell the best are the ones that I’m most excited about. The energy that I put into every pot can be felt (hopefully) and my customers can feel and respond to that energy. Our trays are always a favorite because they can be art on the wall or functional on the table.
Q: But you also seem to come up with something a little different for each show, or perhaps a variation on a theme. Like the puzzle pieces. What’s new or different this time around?
A: One of the advantages of having shows here at the studio at Lockbridge is that we have many repeat customers. My customers encourage me to explore new ideas and make pots that they haven’t seen before. This is a challenge that I enjoy.
Q: What came out of the kiln that you are especially happy with for this show? And exactly how many different kilns do you have?
A: I’m especially happy with some of the trays and vases that I made this spring. Several of these pieces came out of the kiln singing! This means that the form and the glaze work together creating a visually harmonious piece. We have four different kilns including gas fired reduction, salt, crystal, and wood. Each creates a different surface allowing for a buffet of possibilities.
Q: Have you been working on any different techniques at the wheel?
A: This show I have been exploring the textures of Lockbridge. I took slabs of clay outside and took impressions of trees, gravel, sandstone, asphalt, etc. I fired these slabs and used them to create texture on the walls of some of the pots I made on the wheel. I found one of the tree bark textures very interesting and made wall vases, mugs and other vase forms using the bark impression that I made.
Q: Is Donna going to have her Christmas ornaments on display?
A: Yes, Donna will have her ornaments available.
Q: When’s your next show?
A: The next show will probably be in October. I’ve been working about six months preparing for this show and it will take about that long to get new pots made and fired for the next show.
