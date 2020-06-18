Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published October 9, 2009. Davis passed away May 22, 2010, of a sudden illness.
By the time I was typing last week’s column, my right hand was sore, badly swollen and glowing red with infection.
I had been bitten by a cat the day before, and despite the fact I had cleaned the wound well, the bite became infected.
Thankfully, I received good medical care, and aggressive antibiotic treatment got me healthy again.
Nevertheless, as I lay alone in a hospital emergency treatment room with an IV pumping a massive dose of germ killers into my blood stream, a lot of things went through my mind.
The first was thankfulness to know I belong to a sovereign God who is never caught off guard — never taken by surprise. He knew the end from the beginning, and no matter what the outcome, He would be with me through it all.
I also thought of and prayed for a friend who started his first chemo treatment that same day. That put my situation into perspective pretty quickly.
You’ll be proud of me. I also practiced what I’ve been preaching. I didn’t ask, “Why, God, why?” Instead, I asked for the grace to handle whatever came with faith and courage. He truly gave me a peace that passes all understanding. I didn’t know how things would turn out, but I knew He did, and that’s all that mattered.
As my hand improved daily, I found myself in discussions about how something can happen so quickly that changes the course of a whole day. I thought of how something microscopic on the end of a cat’s tooth had the potential to develop into something deadly.
“Little things can have big consequences,” my mother used to say.
I thought of the little things to which we assign virtually no importance. A critical spirit, a hateful word, a facial expression or gesture that sends an ugly message to someone else.
That little lie that didn’t even really seem like a lie at the time can light a firestorm of trouble. A careless remark can strike an emotional nerve and cause someone else anguish of heart.
I’ve been prompted once again to be mindful of how I speak and what kinds of tiny seeds I sow every day. I don’t want to infect other people with my bad attitudes or hateful spirit.
I want the little things in my life to bring big consequences that bless others.
It seems I’ve learned some pretty big lessons from a not-so-little cat.