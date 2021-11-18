Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Feb 16, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
On Sunday morning, my car ran fine.
On Monday morning, when I turned the key, I thought the motor was going to explode.
The car shimmied, shook, rattled and rocked. Thinking my faithful 1994 Corolla was having a temper fit over weeks of brutally cold weather, I turned the key off and then back on.
Same reaction.
I literally prayed my way to the dealership. Every time I took a hill, the gas pedal would go all the way to the floor, but the car could only inch its way up to the top.
Minutes after mechanics checked out the car, the woman in the service department delivered good and bad news. Toyota engineering had not failed me. Rats had eaten two of my spark plug wires.
A little under 200 bucks later, I was on the road again, taking hills with no effort and with the motor purring like a kitten.
I’ve left the car parked outside every night since and laced my whole garage with rat poison so deadly I was afraid to even touch the box!
I’m not a killer by nature, especially where little critters are concerned. However, over the years, I’ve spent a bundle to have mice nests removed from under my dash board. In fact, most of the money I’ve spent on the car aside from regular maintenance has been critter-related.
I’ve found walnut shells cracked open on my battery, cleared away fuzzy debris near the motor and found dog kibbles in my glove box.
Every time I told my story this week, I heard at least one other story about critter damage to cars. They seem to have no regard for make or model. They simply follow their nesting instincts, look for a warm spot, chew up stuff and make a bed there.
Maybe my spark plug wires were still warm when they chewed them, thinking they would make a toasty addition to the place where they would nurture their young.
I know how rat poison works and the terrible death it brings about. I hate the thought that some innocent little creatures who were just making a home have to endure that brutality, but I’ve had enough. I had no choice but annihilate them.
And so it is with the little critters in my own human nature that cause me big problems in relationships. Petty little grievances that I don’t get resolved will eat away my patience and perseverance. Soon, I will begin to overreact to things others do and say because hidden anger, selfishness, pride and arrogance will take control.
Left unchecked, they can bite into friendships, marriages, work relationships and — oh, say it isn’t true — church relationships.
When they are allowed to thrive, these unresolved conflicts can produce hatred, prejudice, judgmental attitudes, bickering, backbiting and outright fighting among people.
The best course of action is to attack those negative attitudes, talk things out and get all misunderstandings cleared up. If we don’t, those pesky little attitudes can create monstrous actions with expensive consequences.
Putting a quick end to small grievances is the best way to avoid some costly mistakes.