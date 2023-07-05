Picture this, a seemingly perfect midsummer week. My summer term Pre-calc class had been completed, the rain clouds had gone away, the sun was finally out, and the special visitor I had been excitedly anticipating for weeks was finally here. I had it all planned out, or so I thought. We would partake in every cute and cliche couple's venture; from a date night out on the town to a cookout meet and greet with my family, the possibilities and adventures seemed endless.
Perhaps, though, excitement got the best of me, and maybe a bit of anxiety crept in, too.
Being a relatively abnormal and sheltered teen, it was rare that I brought anyone home, and never a boyfriend. My desire to make everything perfect quickly fled that second night when I fainted qand fell into the shower door and busted my face. Perhaps it was anxiety, or maybe (and as someone likes to say), I was overly impressed, so much so that I was literally swept off my feet. Either way, it was not quite as graceful of a swoon as anyone would have hoped.
Dizzy, dazed, and super confused, I called the closest victim for help. Now, this was the ultimate boyfriend test; not only is it essential to get swept off your feet by a potential mate, but it's also, in serious situations, necessary to have help getting back up off the floor. After being saved from falling a second time, we made it back to my room and called for my parents. The whole event resulted in a trip to the ER and a couple stitches under the eye, but luckily nothing else.
And while some may have let it ruin their week, we made the best of it. After all, this just meant that we got more cuddling time to ourselves, and what set of teenagers in love doesn't appreciate that.
Lessons from this experience vary. Maybe the first one has to do with always being yourself, with confidence and without concern, because, at the end of the day, who else can you be (at least without fainting.)
Secondly, food is important. Despite a lack of motivation to move from the cuddly confines of the couch, a person can't solely survive on love, at least not for long.
And lastly, as I like to be reminded, scars can be cool, as it just means I forever have yet another story to tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.