As cold winter temperatures give way to warmer spring days, many begin to look to lighten and brighten their plates.
Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, prepared six "colorful recipes high in antioxidants," for those looking for inspiration.
And though cooking from scratch might seem daunting, Koeniger said each recipe is easy to prepare and can be stored for days ahead.
"They can even be made ahead of time for meal prep," she said of the recipes, which also contain several anti-inflammatory ingredients.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients
For the dressing:
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic minced
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
For the Salad:
1 pound Brussels Sprouts, ends trimmed
1 large apple, small diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup dried Edamame
1/3 cup shaved parmesan cheese
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. First, make the maple mustard dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, pure maple syrup, mustard, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
2. Next, shave the Brussels sprouts. Use a food processor with the slicing attachment and pulse until the Brussels sprouts are thinly sliced.
3. Place the shredded Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Add the chopped apple, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and Parmesan cheese.
4. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Moroccan Carrot & Chickpea Salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
For the Dressing:
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. lemon zest
3 tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1-1/2 tbsp. honey
3/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground coriander
1/4 tsp. ground allspice
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
For the Salad:
1 pound carrots, peeled and shredded
1/3 cup raisins, plumped
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1/2 cup chopped fresh mint, plus more for serving
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
2 tbsp. purple onion, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
Directions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for the dressing.
2. Add all of the ingredients for the salad and toss well.
3. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to a few hours.
4. Taste and adjust seasoning.
5. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with more fresh chopped herbs. Serve cold.
Cornmeal Lemon Blueberry Cake
Serves 8
Ingredients
2 large egg whites, room temperature
1 large egg, room temperature
1/2 cup lemon yogurt
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup canola oil
1 tsp. grated lemon zest
1/4 tsp. almond extract
3/4 cup self-rising flour
1/2 cup self-rising yellow cornmeal
1 cup frozen blueberries
3 tbsp. slivered almonds
1/4 cup reduced-sugar orange marmalade, warmed
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9-in. fluted tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, beat egg whites, egg, yogurt, honey, oil, lemon zest and extract until well blended.
3. In another bowl, whisk flour & cornmeal; gradually beat into yogurt mixture.
4. Transfer batter to prepared pan; top with blueberries and almonds.
5. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Drizzle marmalade over warm cake. Cool on a wire rack; serve warm or at room temperature.
Citrus Roasted Baby Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 pound baby potatoes, halved
1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
6 tbsp. olive oil, divided
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. lime juice
1 tbsp. orange juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. honey
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place potatoes and Brussels sprouts in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
2. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast 20-25 minutes or until tender, stirring once.
3. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic, mustard, honey and remaining oil and salt until blended.
4. Transfer vegetables to a large bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve warm.
Rise and Shine Parfait
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 cups fat-free vanilla yogurt
2 medium peaches, chopped
2 cups fresh blackberries
1/2 cup granola
Directions
1. Layer half the yogurt, peaches, blackberries and granola into 4 parfait glasses.
2. Repeat layers.
Sweet Potato Salad with Orange Dressing
Serves 10
Ingredients
2 pounds medium Sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 cup fat-free mayonnaise
2 tbsp. orange juice
1 tbsp. honey
1-1/2 tsp. grated orange zest
1-1/2 tsp. fresh ginger, minced
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
1 cup finely chopped fennel bulb
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Directions
1. Place sweet potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 8-10 minutes or just until tender. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix mayonnaise, orange juice, honey, orange zest, ginger, salt and pepper. Stir in apple, fennel, cranberries, pecans and walnuts.
3. Add sweet potatoes; toss gently to coat. Serve warm or refrigerate, covered, and serve cold.