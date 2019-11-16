Tim Tilley takes many of his award-winning shots in total darkness. He says that’s the biggest thing that sets him apart – his understanding of light.
“Many of the product shots in my commercial photography are light painted,” says Tilley, “which means they are shot in the dark with a single source of light. Being able to understand and read the light in a situation is one of the most difficult things to learn for people getting into this business.”
He may now be known for his technical effects with special lighting and exposures, but that’s not where he got his start. After being married in Pineville, Tilley and his wife moved to South Carolina so he could turn his hobby into a profession. His photography career began in 1986 in a photo lab in Myrtle Beach.
“It was a really good break for me,” explained Tilley. “I was lucky to get a job there without having any real experience and learn from the ground up.”
His experience in photography spans several states and three decades. He did freelance photo assignment work for various modeling agencies, COAST Magazine and Alternatives Newsmagazine in South Carolina and worked in a photography department of a wedding chapel in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
“I trained photographers and we had an onsite photo lab where we would shoot the wedding and have their photos ready for them in four hours,” Tilley said. “It was really fast-paced. We did as many as 75 weddings in a day.”
His career took him to a custom photo lab in Charlotte, N.C., before he decided to return home to West Virginia. He then went to work as a manager at Quik Prints in Beckley and soon took over the business. He also started Tim Tilley Photography.
He chose to separate himself from typical weddings and portraits with most of his work geared toward commercial and architectural photography.
“I do more commercial-type work,” said Tilley. “I enjoy that because you have to have a good understanding of light, and that’s where I use my light painting techniques at. To get the results I’m after, I try to visualize what I’m getting ready to shoot and get a picture in my head and then use lighting techniques to achieve what I visualize. That’s not always easy to do.”
But it's something with which he's found success. Among his latest clients are the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and Raleigh General Hospital. He was recently named a Silver Medalist for having all of his images receive blue ribbons at the Professional Photographers of America’s International Photographic Competition. His work “Free Flowing” was also selected for the prestigious Loan Collection.
“That Loan Collection picture was a simple shot really,” said Tilley. “It was a stream that I had photographed with an edge of dark. The surroundings are very sharp, but the water is real silky smooth and running through the image nicely because I left the shutter open for an extended period of time. Composition is the big thing there. There are lines running through the picture that help lead the viewer into the photography.”
He says he’s most passionate about his work in fine art.
“I love shooting wildlife, landscape, nature stuff,” Tilley said. “If I could do that 100 percent of the time, that’s what I would do. It’s relaxing, enjoyable and when you get one of those images you’ve been looking for and you finally capture it, you can’t hardly put it into words.”
With more than 30 years of experience to perfect the trade, Tilley seems to have made the transition from film to digital a seamless one. He says the hours he once spent in a dark room are now spent at his desktop editing on Photoshop.
“I spent many, many hours in the dark room,” he said. “There’s a lot of nostalgia in that, but I enjoy the digital also.”
And perfecting each photograph during the editing process has become one of his favorite parts. That’s evident in another one of his award-winning photographs, “Just in Time to Make a Splash.”
“The splash with the watch dropping into the water, that was done in the dark too,” said Tilley. “It’s a little different though, because I used electronic flash to catch the splash and then also the watch itself is a separate shot that was light painted in the dark. Those two shots were put together in a photo composite.”
Tilley received a blue ribbon for that image during the Professional Photographers of West Virginia Fall Competition.
But that’s not all he won. That was one of eight images submitted, and every single one received a blue ribbon.
He says he’s glad his works are winning awards, but he’s thankful for the gift photography has given him even more.
“It’s made me see things differently,” Tilley said. “It makes me see the world through a different set of eyes and appreciate what’s around me.”
In addition to being a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) through the Professional Photographers of America, Tilley is a juried artist at Tamarack, where he offers a line of greeting/note cards for sale. He also works at Wooton & Wooton Attorneys at Law in Beckley doing Social Security and disability claims.
Tilley lives in Bolt with his wife and youngest son. He has two other sons, one of whom is a photographer himself.
He's currently wrapping up work on a master of photography degree through the Professional Photographers of America and says he hopes to soon add teaching to his resume.
“I love talking about photography so it’s a natural transition for me,” said Tilley.
He’s also working on a website and commercial Facebook page, but for now you can reach Tim Tilley Photography at 304-575-9196.