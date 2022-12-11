Our relationship with Bill and Lynn is virtually a lifelong one.
Bill and I attended Lincoln Elementary School as classmates, beginning in 1953. His parents, Al and Inez, were parents, like ours, with values that prepared their children to be good citizens. Lynn has always been a leader of really good projects. She and my wife Barbara are both graduates of Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington. They are both registered nurses who have made their marks as professional and compassionate.
A couple of memories immediately come to mind. First, when I played baseball in the Babe Ruth League, Lynn was in the running for queen. The fundraising Saturday, when the players invaded the community, took place during the time that the “Four Lane” from South Oakwood to MacArthur was under construction. That day, the road was graded but not paved. Traffic was heavy and creeping along. Many cars had running boards. I remember hopping on a running board and convincing the driver to contribute some change to the cause as we crept along. I think Lynn won as queen, but showed up well at least.
Next, Barb and I lived in Roanoke in 1971, when our second daughter, Leigh Ann, was on the way. Barb had an OB check-up and I was waiting in the clinic parking lot during her visit. My car only had an AM radio, and I wondered if I could pick up WJLS in Beckley. Sure enough, I was able to and heard a young announcer, “The Wild Irishman” Bill O’Brien.
Surely cured my little spell of homesickness!
Bill and Lynn’s contribution to the quality of life in Beckley is remarkable. We cherish the relationship.
Mayor Rob Rappold
co-chair
33rd Spirit of Beckley
