Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 3, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I don’t know why, but the subject of suicide has weighed heavily on my heart this week. Perhaps because I’m close to two families reeling from the death of a loved one who couldn’t face life any longer.
Times are tough these days, and probably more people than we realize are on the verge of giving up.
Some wrestle with financial woes, others with broken or failing relationships. Still others have private pain they can’t share with anyone.
Loved ones left behind grapple with guilt. Could they have done more? They wish they could take back something they said during the last conversation with that person.
During the funeral service of one of the friends, the pastor read from Ecclesiastes 3, which begins, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the sun.” The passage goes on to list several “seasons” of life. It’s a passage so familiar to me. “There is a time to be born, a time to die, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”
One line, however, stuck in my mind. “There is a time to search, and there is a time to stop searching.”
With any tragedy, we immediately begin asking the “why” questions. We try to rationalize why something happened or how God could have allowed an earthquake, tsunami, hurricane or untimely death of a loved one to come to pass.
You already know this. We will never have some of those questions answered on this side of the grave.
Life basically calls upon us to cope and accept. We learn how to work through grief and eventually find the faith to leave the unknown resting in the hands of an all-knowing God.
If you are someone on the edge, I would plead with you this week to seek help. Talk to somebody. Find a pastor, professional counselor or good friend who will allow you to pour out all your feelings and not condemn you for your anger, discouragement, discontent, burden or mental anguish.
Don’t keep all that junk inside. Letting it out, or “giving it a voice,” as Dr. Phil says, lightens the load. Somehow, when your situation is exposed to the light, you have an opportunity to get a different perspective. Ask God to direct you to the right person. Whether you realize it or not, God is in your corner. He’s on your side, but He has given you free will. You need to make good choices, and the first one is to choose to get help.
If you are one of the anguished hearts left behind in the way of a suicide, this may be your time to stop searching for answers. Leave it be. You can’t change what has happened. You can’t go back and prevent the tragedy, whether it was a suicide, the death of a child, a divorce, the loss of a job or whatever else you need to place into the hands of God, so you can move on.
Remaining locked behind walls of grief and regret is a form of death itself.
Whichever your case may be, I pray that God will grant you the courage to choose life. Choose faith and hope.
Life moves forward. Move with it.