"Life lessons" can be painful

Did you ever have one of those days?
I had all kinds of errands to run. Things I really didn’t want to do; things I should have already done.
I had all kinds of things to do at home too. Things I really didn’t want to do; things I should have already done.
Time was up, I decided. Today was the day to complete the errands and those dreaded chores.
The pain began slowly, just a tingling in my lower back. Moving in the chair didn’t relieve the pain at all. In fact, it may have made it worse.
What could I have done to set this off, I thought. I hadn’t done anything strenuous that morning. The same old routine. Up early, a cup of tea, breakfast for my granddaughter, who would arrive in a few minutes. Nothing to set this off.
The pain kept building. If I’d had a bullet, it would have had embedded teeth marks from my bite.
I fetched the heating pad; maybe it was just a passing spasm. A little heat would do it, I thought. So I draped the heating pad around the back of my chair, where it would envelop my back in comforting warmth and ease the spasming muscles.
A few minutes later, sweet relief. Then, bouyed by the relief, I decided to get up and walk, stretch those muscles.
Big mistake. The pain came back and I had apparently angered it now.
Time to break out the Tylenol. So I downed a Tylenol. (Yes, I know you can take two, but I hate to take medication of any kind.)
As the pill slid down my throat, I overheard an episode of something my husband was watching on TV. A woman, who apparently is dying in the hospital, had been misdiagnosed in the beginning. The doctor thought it was just a backache.
Not good for a closet hypochondriac like me, not good at all.
And so, my day went...
My inclination was to just lie there on the heating pad, forget the errands and the things around the house.
Maybe the pain is psychosomatic, I thought to myself. Maybe it is something my mind invented to keep me from running the errands I didn’t want to run and complete the household chores I’d been postponing.
Nope, this pain was REAL, not in my mind!
Challenges, such as this pain, provide opportunities to learn life lessons, according to many motivational speakers. Once the lesson is learned, the challenge disappears, according to these life coaches.
OK, I can do this, I tell myself.
I found a heat wrap for my back and began trying to complete those chores.
If there had been gun powder in that bullet, my jaw was set so tight I’d have sprayed that powder across the house and had to spend the next three days vacuuming. (Of course, vacuuming was one of those dreaded chores.)
Anyway, one of my least favorite chores is shopping. And with prices going through the roof now, it is becoming even more of a chore.
One of the most economical dishes for a family – large or small – is tuna casserole.
This recipe comes from my mom’s stash.
● ● ●
Tuna Casserole
Ingredients:
12 ounces egg noodles, cooked al dente
2 5-ounce cans tuna, drained
2 10.5-ounce cans cream of mushroom soup
1 cup peas, canned or frozen
1 small onion, chopped fine
1 cup milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Bread crumbs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cook noodles according to package direction, leaving them a little firm. Drain completely.
In a bowl, combine the cooked noodles, tuna, soup, peas (if using canned, drain completely), onion, milk, salt and pepper, and half the cheese.
Pour into a 9x12 baking dish that has been coated with non-stick vegetable spray.
Top with bread crumbs and the remaining cheese.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and let rest about 10 minutes before serving.
● ● ●
Don’t like tuna? Substitute chicken for the tuna.
You can also use cream of chicken soup or cream of celery soup rather than the mushroom. Or, maybe, try a combination of soups.
Celery and green peppers are also good additions to this recipe; just make certain to chop them fine.
Sour cream would add a bit of richness.
I know several people who use potato chips rather than bread crumbs.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
● ● ●
At any rate, maybe it was the Tylenol. Maybe it was the warmth of the heating pad. Maybe it was just that the spasm had run its course, but the back pain finally subsided.
The errands were postponed – yet again.
I gave up on those dreaded chores.
If it was a life lesson waiting to be learned, I don’t have a clue what it was.
The lesson might have been that things around the house will be there when I get to them. Life coaches aside, I learned that lesson years ago. It only takes writing your name in the dust on my coffee table to see that.
Email: mcbrooks@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.