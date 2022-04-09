Will Smith will forever be tied to a singular moment in lapsed judgment that shocked the nation and overshadowed what should have been a crowning achievement for his powerful portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 film “King Richard,” still streaming on HBO MAX.
Referencing the real-life father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Willams during the acceptance speech for Best Actor, Smith channeled the embodiment of his portrayal by pronouncing Richard Williams’ “fierce defense of his family” and the lengths he would go to in order to protect their innocence and reputation. It’s impossible to understand his intention without examining the film portrayal that Smith has inextricably attached to the slap heard around the world.
“King Richard’’ is a film entirely devoted to the relationship between Richard Williams and his tennis prodigy daughters Venus and Serena, two of the greatest tennis players who’ve ever competed. Richard raises his family, alongside mother Brandy Price (played by Aunjanue Ellis, also nominated for Best Support Actress), in the mean streets of Compton where disrespectful young adults have no qualms in sexually harassing the young sisters during their improvised practices. Fearing for his family’s safety after suffering a brutal near-death experience from these violent men, Richard seeks to enlist the help of professional coaches who can provide a more stable environment and take the sisters’ game to the next level. This is where Richard’s unwavering faith in his daughters’ abilities is tested most as he faces rejection repeatedly and must grapple with the reality of being a Black man in a predominantly white space.
Smith portrays the patriarch of the Wiliams family with dogged determination and a keen sense of awareness in the space he’s attempting to occupy. There are many shocking turns and twists as Richard continuously expresses his dismay with the disrespect his family is receiving. He rejects sponsorship offers, withdraws from juniors tournaments and even severs ties with the first coach who gave his daughters a chance, all because of perceived racial slights. Richard Williams is far more intelligent than he lets on, a shrewd intellect stymied by the racial injustices of the era he grew up in. The refusal to subject his daughters’ innocence to the harsh reality of the world he experienced represents the main theme of conflict in the narrative as the Williams sisters will, and eventually do, mature into shrewd and savvy women in their own right.
Archival footage of the real Richard Williams begins to play during the end credits of the intensely emotional drama, highlighting the similarities between Smith’s portrayal and the actual man himself. There is an uncanny accuracy in how Smith’s performance mirrors the real-life Williams from mannerisms to accent. There is righteous indignation in his tone; anger and fury arise over the smallest of infractions. This isn’t done to service cliched stereotypes; rather it’s a mechanism used to shed light on the inequities faced by those who have been oppressed both systemically and culturally. It must be a frustrating burden to protect a family from the harsh realities of a world they have no choice but to inhabit. This is where the violence inflicted upon Chris Rock by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards comes back into focus, not as a response to oppression but as a perceived wound inflicted upon a family member.
The same forces that led Smith to portray Richard Williams with such stunning precision are the same forces that led him to act out in such a rash manner. This is why Smith referenced the film he won Best Actor for when addressing the altercation. Life imitates art, and in the whirlwind of (social) media scrutiny resulting from public confessions of infidelity, entanglements and memes there must have been a signal in his psychology that identified with what Richard Williams went through during the ‘90s. An admiration for the sheer willpower necessary to protect his family and achieve the success he felt owed to them for their talents.
The similarities didn’t just end with acting a character in a dramatized version of a film. They bled into reality in a shocking moment of emotional discharge that had been building in the psyche of Will Smith, supercharged by a performance that will undoubtedly remain overshadowed by the violence he committed.
— Riley McCoy is a movie reviewer for The Register-Herald. His column typically runs in the Life pages of the Saturday paper.