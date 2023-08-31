The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from its community, on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the Fresh Water Folk Festival at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery.
This sale includes a wide range of picture books and juvenile chapter books. There will also be a diverse selection of fiction novels, as well as nonfiction books specializing in religion, self-help, history, crafts and much more.
Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks/ DVDs/ audio books for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library.
Any materials left after 3 p.m. will be reduced.
If the weather cooperates, the book sale will be at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs. If the weather is rainy, the book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.
Call 304-536-1171 with questions.
