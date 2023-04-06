Spring has sprung and it’s time to get some new books! The Friends of the Library book sale at the Raleigh County Public Library can help with that. It begins on April 15.
“The Friends of the Library book sale comes around twice a year and we hope you get a chance to drop in to buy some books, movies, or music for only $1 or less each,” said Amy Stover, director of the library.
The sale is exclusively open to the Friends of the Library between 9 a.m. and noon on April 15 and then is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. If you are interested in joining the Friends of the Library, simply see a staff member for an application. Individual memberships are $5, family memberships are $8, business memberships are $25, and life memberships are $100. From April 17-20, the sale is open from noon to 6 p.m. and on April 21 from noon to 4 p.m. The last day will be April 22, when the sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be all sorts of books, puzzles, and more.
Items for sale will be displayed on both the upper and lower floors of the library.
