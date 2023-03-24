Lewisburg, W.Va. – The Family Refuge Center invites the community to join in a second poker run on Saturday, July 29, with a rain delay date of Saturday, Aug. 5.

The participant with the best hand gets $300 while the worst hand gets $100.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, bug splat contest and a cookout at the finish line.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased on the center’s Facebook event page or by mailing payment to PO Box 249, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Registration is from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Family Refuge Center’s main office located at 213 Coleman Drive behind Ruby Tuesday. All vehicles are welcome. Riders will return to the main office at 5 p.m. for the cookout.

The route will begin at 213 Coleman Drive, Lewisburg, with stops at Pickaway Store, Pickaway; Shell Station, Rich Creek, Va.; Exxon Station, Princeton; and Lowell Market, Talcott.

Sponsorships are $100 and will provide each sponsor with its designation on the event T-shirt as well as advertising throughout the event.

All proceeds from the event will go toward services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video