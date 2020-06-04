Protest against racism and police brutality, titled “In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest,” was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Lewisburg site of peaceful protest against racism (WITH GALLERY & VIDEO)
By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
LEWISBURG — In a somber yet uplifting event, some 250 people gathered on Washington Street in front of Lewisburg City Hall Thursday evening to express solidarity in the fight against racism and police brutality.
Spurred by the horrific Memorial Day incident in Minnesota in which George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died face down in the street as a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, the peaceful Lewisburg protest featured more than 10 speakers.
“Racism is a white person’s problem,” said Briana Scott, one of the evening’s younger speakers. “We have tried. Colin Kaepernick tried. Martin Luther King tried, and he was murdered.
“I am angry. I’ve been angry for a long time.”
Naomi Cohen of the ACLU acknowledged, “We have fallen short.” Nonetheless, she urged, “Let’s go forward and try to create a good society.”
Chloie Delp, left, and Joyce McCormick, both from Lewisburg, took a knee along with many others for nine minutes on Washington Street in Lewisburg, chanting "George Floyd I can't breath." They were Protesting against racism and police brutality. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Large crowd of protestors took a knee for nine minutes on Washington Street in Lewisburg chanting, "George Floyd I can't breath." They were Protesting against racism and police brutality. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Loria Chasnoff, of Zenith, was one of many that Protested against racism and police brutality Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Tony Baxter, of Lewisburg, speaks with Lewisburg City Police officers during a Protest against racism and police brutality Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Ricdard Dulee, of Alderson and Robin Spence, of Lewisburh Protest against racism and police brutalityThursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Roger Vannoy, of Lewisburg,, was one of many that Protested against racism and police brutality Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Protest against racism and police brutality, titled "In Solidarity, a Peaceful Protest," was held Thursday evening on Washington Street in Lewisburg.
Midway through the evening’s program, Cohen instructed everyone present to take a knee, if able, or to raise an arm and hold that posture for nine minutes in recognition of Floyd’s suffering and to illustrate just how long nine minutes is. The kneeling protesters alternated shouting George Floyd’s name and “I can’t breathe” in one of the protest’s most emotional and moving demonstrations.
Old Stone Presbyterian Church pastor Anna Pinckney Straight directly addressed the other white people in the crowd, saying, “We can and we must do better. I pray for all of us. Until black lives can breathe, none of us can breathe.”
Dr. James Nemitz, president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, said, “This is so important to us to gather together. This is long overdue. We need to celebrate our differences.”
Also speaking was Lacy Watson of Bluefield, who is running in the Democratic primary to represent the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Enough is enough,” Watson exclaimed. “Stand where you are and let your voice be heard.”
He urged the protesters to “participate in the legislative narrative” — to get involved.
“Racism will continue if we don’t eradicate it,” he said.
Betsy Walker, minister at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs, echoed Watson’s entreaty.
“I pray that we continue to show up,” Walker said. “We have an election here on June 9. Show up. And, if you’re really serious about making a change, show up in November. We need to get off our knees and into the streets.”
One of the event’s organizers, Loretta Young of Ronceverte, added, “We see this as only the beginning.”
She encouraged those present to become involved in organizations like the ACLU and the NAACP and to fight for causes in which they believe.
The evening of peaceful protest and fellowship ended with a space near the podium clearing out as music began to play and a couple dozen people — including Young and Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White — danced the Electric Slide in the middle of the street.
White told The Register-Herald afterward that she was encouraged by the racial diversity and the sincerity of the people who showed up Thursday evening.
“They want to make a difference,” she said. “I’m proud of our city and our police officers. This is how it’s supposed to be.”
