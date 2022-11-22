The Lewisburg Foundation, a non-profit formed by city business leaders in 1980 to address the survival of the downtown business area, has been beautifying the city ever since.
The Foundation has created and maintained gateway park areas, downtown gardens, Washington Street parkettes and historic district signage.
The Foundation, since the late 1990s, has been led by TAG and Annabelle Galyean. TAG Studio on Church Street is their architectural firm.
Recently, Lewisburg Foundation Next (LFNXT), funded by a large endowment, has been created by the Lewisburg Foundation to address the next 100 years of beautification.
Among the first projects identified was the Tree Replacement Program (TRP), which foundation members are carrying out by planting 15 good-sized trees. The foundation’s goal is to plant 200 trees over the next 10 years.
TRP’s administrator, Rod Curry, is scouting for locations to plant the trees, He can be reached at rjc4872@gmai.com or 303-359-9649. The Lewisburg Foundation is online at tag@tagstudio.com. Its phone number is 304-647-3520.
Brochures about this project are available at the Greenbrier Visitor Center.
