Who is ALICE? ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, and is a way of describing households that live just above the Federal Poverty Level, but whose income does not sustain a Household Survival Budget (the bare minimum cost of household basics).
The 13 local United Ways that make up the Statewide Collaborative of United Ways in West Virginia are committed to lifting up ALICE through community programs and advocacy. Through initial sponsorship from the Benedum Foundation and support from the Highmark Foundation, the West Virginia United Ways invested in a comprehensive research project that presents an unbiased picture of financial hardship.
The Federal Poverty Level is 17 percent. In the seven counties covered by United Way of Southern West Virginia, the poverty level averages 21 percent. The percentage of ALICE households in those seven counties is 29 percent, making the average number of households without sufficient income to make ends meet 50 percent in southern West Virginia.
The ALICE report is available at unitedforalice.org and the data and state overview for West Virginia can be found at https://unitedforalice.org/state-overview/west-virginia. The ALICE research describes the number of households that are struggling financially and this project can raise awareness about a huge, hidden segment of our population. In southern West Virginia, 88 percent of single-female-headed households and 54 percent of senior households could not afford the basics in 2019.
According to unitedforalice.org, ALICE households span all races, ages, ethnicities, and abilities, though households of color are disproportionately ALICE. ALICE often includes those who are working two or more jobs. ALICE lives paycheck to paycheck and is forced to make impossible choices, like paying the rent or child care, receiving medical care or paying for food. ALICE is part of every community.
ALICE may be your friend, neighbor, caregiver, or colleague. ALICE may be your child’s teacher, your health care provider, or retail clerk. ALICE is the backbone of our economy.
The ALICE report is unbiased, available to anyone, easily updated, and locally focused. The report informs local stakeholders on how best to invest community resources. The ALICE report helps identify consequences of insufficient household income in the six essential areas of a household budget – housing, child care and education, food, transportation, health care, and technology. The report highlights how choices in one area affect choices in other areas, as the issues are connected. Problems facing ALICE households are interconnected and the solutions must be, too.
United Way fights for the improved health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. We believe healthy children, families, and workforce participants lead to stronger communities. We believe education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty and we believe in creating financial stability through trade training, professional development, health care, and advocacy. We achieve these goals and support southern West Virginia through partnerships with our donors and partner agencies.
To support the residents of southern West Virginia, you can give directly to UWSWV through unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111, or by mailing your donation to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801. United Begins With You!
