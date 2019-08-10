Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published
Nov. 6, 2002. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Remember when your mother told you that if you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all?
Well, today’s your chance to put that advice to the acid test.
The authors of a best-selling book that urges eliminating gossip from your life have officially declared today “International End-Gossip Day.”
Lori Palatnik and Bob Burg, co-authors of “GOSSIP: Ten Pathways To Eliminate It From Your Life and Transform Your Soul,” say they wanted to dedicate one day to getting everyone in the world to stop gossiping for one day.
This could be the biggest challenge we ever face. If you don’t believe me, just attempt to spend the next 24 hours without:
l Repeating a story about someone else’s moral failure
l Retelling a juicy story about someone cheating on their spouse
l Insinuating someone you know may be guilty of wrongdoing, in spite of the fact you have no concrete evidence
l Helping to spread a rumor
l Starting a rumor
l Saying anything catty, spiteful, hateful or nasty about anyone.
Are you willing to give it a shot?
Few of us, if any, realize how often gossip creeps into our conversation.
It seems we recognize the damage of gossip only when we are its victims. Hurt feelings, broken relationships, damaged reputations — these are but a few of the damaging effects of gossip.
Palatnik and Burg say the first step in tackling the problem is to admit that we do it. Making a trial run for one day is a good start, they say.
Next, we have to know why we gossip. In thinking about the reasons, I saw some interesting contradictions in our human natures.
l Gossip makes us feel superior, when in fact, we may have low self-esteem.
l Gossip makes us feel secure, when, in reality, it is fueled by an inner insecurity.
l Gossip beguiles us into thinking others will think more highly of us for being “in the know.” The truth is, people learn to avoid gossips like the plague.
I haven’t read the book, but it’s on my shopping list. I think gossip is one of the most common problems we all wrestle with at one time or another.
A sign I saw once offers good advice for all of us when the moment of temptation to gossip rears its ugly head — “Quiet please, enough has already been said.”
I hope you’ll join me in taking up the “no-gossip” challenge. At least for one day.
Beware. If everyone in the world decides to take up the cause for one day, we could be facing 24 hours of total silence.