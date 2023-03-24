Fayetteville, W.Va. – A new exhibit by West Virginia artist Jamie Lester is being presented at Love Hope Center for the Arts through April 18.
Lester is a modern-day renaissance man. The Morgantown artist is a musician, watercolorist, digital creator and award-winning bronze sculptor.
From Oceana and now living in Morgantown, Lester graduated from WVU in 1997 and has studied in Rome, Italy, and Beijing, China.
Notable works include the West Virginia State Commemorative Quarter, Rising Cardinals in Beckley, the Jerry West Statue, The Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance, the Don Knotts Statue and the George Steinbrenner Bust at Yankee Stadium.
Additionally, Lester has created major public artworks in Los Angeles, New York, Buffalo, Phoenix, and Kansas City among other cities, and over 30 large scale bronzes at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope.
Lester’s new work is composed of a combination of porcelain and welded steel. Figurative ceramics are sculpted in clay, bisque fired in a kiln, glazed, and then fired again. At this point, steel is cut to fit the ceramic components, and then welded to join them permanently.
The addition of steel takes the fragility of ceramics and encases it in a cage of flexible, strong steel. Lester prefers to keep the natural rust patina of the steel, giving the show it’s title, Love and Rust. Love refers to the gallery Lester help to found and references his first solo exhibition at the gallery and art center. Rust refers to the augmentation of steel with ceramics.
The exhibition will also feature some of Lester’s digital work, including for sale editions of his Bird Girl NFT. An Oculus Quest 2 will be set up for viewing Lester’s virtual reality sculpture, including the works he created for 1863 NFT, the world’s first state themed NFT project.
The Love Hope Center for the Arts, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, is at 100 Rotan St., Fayetteville.
