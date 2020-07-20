A new dance studio in Beckley is now registering students.
Legacy Dance Co. will offer lessons in ballet, pointe, jazz, acrobatics, tap, hip hop and contemporary dance after Labor Day. Legacy will also offer competition and recreational programs.
Brittney Fitzgerald, a professional dancer who has worked onstage, in film and in theater across the United States and Canada, founded Legacy.
Fitzgerald was a member of West Virginia Dance Co., founded by the award-winning choreographer Toneta Akers-Toler, who received the Governor's Arts Award for Excellence in the Arts.
Fitzgerald trained at Point Park University in Pittsburgh and has worked with renowned choreographers including Dwight Rhoden (Complexions Contemporary Ballet), Jessica Lang (Jessica Lang Dance), Keisha Lalama ("25 to Watch," Dance Magazine) and Broadway star Ron Tassone.
She said that she is enrolling children ages 3 to 17 and adults who are 18 and older.
"If you still want to dance, you can!" she said of her adult students.
Legancy Dance Co. will be hosting Open House on Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Open House and a cook-out on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the dance studio at 313 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
Students who register at Open House will receive a water bottle or a T-shirt.
Those who are unable to attend Open House may email legacydancewv@gmail.com or call 681-222-4044 to get an application.
Fitzgerald said all social distancing guidelines will be followed in the studio during classes, which are set to start on Sept. 8.
More information is available at www.legacydancewv.com