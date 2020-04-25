Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Aug. 8, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
It’s hard to practice a lifestyle of gratitude. Believe me, I know. Despite my best efforts to maintain a mindset of thanksgiving, I still find myself grumbling a lot. I’m reminded in each situation that I always have the choice to give thanks or to complain.
At the heart of that choice is always the revelation of what I truly believe about God’s love and how I respond to those who are made in His image.
A friend told me this little story early in the week, and it’s helped me to keep a more thankful heart.
According to the legend, a young man was traveling in the desert and came across a spring — a most welcome find on an extremely hot day. The water was crystal clear and contained the sweetest water the young man had ever tasted.
He filled an old leather canteen and went on his way. Near the end of his journey, the young man visited an old priest who had been his mentor and friend.
Wanting to share the sweet water with him, the young man offered the priest a drink from the canteen.
The priest drank deeply and expressed his gratitude with gracious enthusiasm. Another man asked for a drink, and the young man gladly handed him the canteen.
One drink, and the man spat and cursed loudly. “That’s the worst water I’ve ever tasted. It has drawn bitterness from that old leather canteen you have,” he shouted, wiping his mouth with his sleeve.
The young man tasted the water and found the man was absolutely right. The water was foul and tasted strongly of mildewed leather.
“Why did you pretend to like the water when it was so awful?” the young man asked the priest.
“You tasted the water. I tasted the gift,” he replied.
We live in such a world of plenty, I think I’ve lost sight of the gifts that come to us every day.
A co-worker’s warm greeting. A sincere compliment. A hug for no reason.
Other gifts come in worn leather canteens.
We have trouble, and forget to give thanks when a problem is resolved. We have a financial need, and we dutifully offer God thanks for meeting that need. However, we will spend far more time telling others about the expensive car repair, the hike in homeowners’ insurance or the unexpected financial drain on our budget than about the Lord’s gracious provision.
Let’s face it. We prefer to talk a lot more about what’s wrong than what’s right.
The old priest in the story appreciated the kindness offered to him and acknowledged the gift of the young man’s desire to share something unselfishly.
I hope I can learn to do that more — taste the gift instead of the water. When I focus on the sweetness of any gift, I experience far less bitterness in my soul.