Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published July 20, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Recently, I was driving to a meeting. Instead of doing my usual rolling stop at a particular stop sign, I actually came to a complete halt.
Needless to say, I was surprised when a row of blue flashing lights on the top of a police car behind me suddenly caught my attention.
“Hmmm. He must be planning to go around me when we pull out on the highway. I’ll bet he’s on his way to chase a real criminal,” I cheerfully told myself.
We pulled out. The blue lights blinked relentlessly as the late-model gold and blue car nudged annoyingly toward my back bumper.
I pulled over, and a congenial state trooper approached my window and said, “I know you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong, but I followed you up the road, and every time you came to a pothole, you drove left over the yellow lines,” he said.
“Well,” I said politely, gritting my teeth just a little, “those front-end alignments can be pretty expensive.”
“I realize that, but the law says you need to always stay right of the yellow lines,” the officer said. “However, because of all the weaving, I needed to stop you to make sure you weren’t driving under the influence.”
Assured that I was as sober as a sinner on Judgment Day, the trooper sent me on my way without a citation of any kind.
That incident took on spiritual significance as I began thinking about the “yellow lines” on the spiritual road I travel each day.
On the highway, the center lines indicate when I’m in danger of a head-on collision. They tell me when it’s safe to pass and when it’s not. They set my boundaries.
My spiritual life is marked with center lines that define the boundaries of right and wrong. They remind me when I’m drifting too close to compromise in a moral decision. They can become yellow streaks of cowardice that entice me to take the easy way out instead of standing firm on my convictions.
The potholes in my spiritual life are the problems, circumstances and situations that call upon me to make those moral choices.
On the highway and on the thoroughfares of my spiritual life, I’m making an intentional effort to stay right of center.
Potholes or not, I’m steering clear of those yellow lines!