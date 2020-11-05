Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published April 18, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
It all started with a chicken. A fictional one, at that.
My grandmother often read me the story of “The Little Red Hen.” Only in recent years have I realized how much that story influenced my life — not always for the better.
The Little Red Hen was an industrious sort. One day, she got the idea to bake bread. In her day, the process started with a bag of seeds, not a bag of all-purpose flour. She needed help preparing the ground and sowing the seed. She approached each of the other barnyard animals for help. There were no takers. Each one responded. “Not I,” said the cow. “Not I,” said the pig, each in turn down through the litany of animals listed.
Finally, the determined little hen said, “Then I’ll do it myself.” And she did.
The story repeats the same dialogue each time the Little Red Hen needed help tending the wheat, gathering it, grinding it into flour and finally kneading and baking the bread. Each time, after making a plea for help and being rejected, this little feminist way before her time said, “Well, then, I’ll do it myself!” And she did.
When the time came to eat the bread, strangely enough the barnyard animals had plenty of time on their hands. The enticing aroma of the bread drew them all into a circle around her. Mouths watering for a bite, each volunteered gleefully to help The Little Red Hen eat the bread.
This time, she turned the tables on them. “No, I’ll do that all by myself, too!” she told them. And she ate all the bread herself.
I went online this week and read some commentaries about this children’s story. As I expected, there were many different spins on the moral of the story.
Self-determination and perseverance in following through and getting a job done seemed to be major themes. This cheerful chick didn’t get discouraged when all her peers turned away. She was goal-oriented and stayed the course.
I tend to be that way, but often to a fault. Sometimes, stepping back and engaging others in a cooperative effort is best for everyone involved. We were born with a herd instinct, and I think God has designed us to need one another. I think that’s why He has given each person spiritual gifts that work best only when they are joined with the gifts of others.
When we live by The Little Red Hen’s creed, we tend to become lone rangers, thinking we can accomplish God’s will all by ourselves. We take all the credit, eat all the bread, but walk away with a vague sense of emptiness.
It’s much more fun to share the load — and the loaf.