Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published April 17, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Weeks ago, Susan Boyle was an unemployed church worker from Scotland’s West Lothian district. She and her cat Pebbles lived alone, following the death of Boyle’s mother a few years back. A spinster who had devoted several years of her life to caring for a sick mom, Boyle didn’t seem to have a lot going for her.
Once again, we’ve had a powerful reminder of how looks can be deceiving. This time, the lesson came in a marvelous way.
Behind Boyle’s unruly hair, frumpy dress and quiet manner lay a hidden talent the world has been blessed to experience.
By now, you’ve heard her story, and chances are, you’ve heard her sing. You may be among the more than 18 million people who’ve viewed the YouTube performance during which Susan Boyle blew away the Britain’s Got Talent audience and three judges with her incredible voice.
The beauty and power of her voice contrasted with the wide-eyed wonder of Simon Cowell and audience faces etched with skepticism and sarcasm moments earlier made Boyle’s moment in the spotlight an event well worth of the rapturous standing ovation at the conclusion of her performance.
There’s something in us all that loves a rags-to-riches story, but there’s something more that makes us cheer with all our hearts when an underdog wins.
As much as I love her singing, I enjoy watching Susan Boyle charm talk show hosts with her warm buoyant wit and unabashed simplicity. It’s apparent life has not been easy for her, but Boyle’s real triumph seems to be her attitude.
Evidently, she knew she has value, even when the world didn’t know she has a voice.
I meet people all the time who have tremendous value, but they don’t know it. Whether their self-esteem was damaged by parents or other people who criticized them and treated them with disrespect or whether it was the lack of encouragement, some folks never developed a healthy sense of self-worth.
Every life has tremendous value, and every life touches those around it.
The ugly duckling in the fairy tale didn’t turn into a swan. That was its true identity all the time. The little gosling just found its rightful place.
Someone you know needs affirmation from you today. Someone needs to know their opinion or point of view matters to you. Someone needs your encouragement or support. Who that person is may not be immediately obvious. Be vigilant. Pray for eyes to see the person who needs you to help them find their rightful place in this world. Be willing to look beneath a less-than-pleasing appearance and listen for the value of one voice.